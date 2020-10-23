CLEAR CREEK 40, CLEAR BROOK 7
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats (3-1, 2-0 in District 24-6A) stopped the Clear Brook Wolverines (3-2, 1-2) from scoring any points in three of four quarters Friday night in a 40-7 district victory game.
Clear Creek outscored Clear Brook 12-0 in the first quarter, 14-0 in the second quarter and 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Both teams added one touchdown in the third quarter.
Wildcat Cody Raboin had nine completions on 15 attempts for 76 passing yards and one touchdown. In the running game, Jeremiah Crum had 22 rushing attempts for 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Rocky Ketchum had eight rushing attempts for 41 yards and two touchdowns.
Wide receiver David Dry had three catches for 28 yards, and wide receiver Colton Jarmosco had one touchdown catch for 29 yards.
Clear Creek will look to extend its winning streak to four games when the team faces Clear Springs (3-2, 2-0) on Thursday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
BEAUMONT UNITED 26, FRIENDSWOOD 16
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs (1-4, 1-2 in district) lost a close game after being able to overcome a first quarter deficient against the Beaumont United Timberwolves (3-1, 3-0) 26-16 Friday night at home.
Beaumont United outscored Friendswood 21-9 in the first quarter. Afterward, it was an offensive struggle as both teams were unable to score in the second or third quarter. The Mustangs added 7 points in the fourth quarter to the Timberwolves’ 6 points.
Friendswood player highlights included Luke Grden who had nine completions on 25 attempts for 143 yards. Grden had one passing touchdown but three interceptions. Isaiah Daniels ran 60 yards on 15 rushing attempts for one touchdown. Noah Palitz led the wide receiver group with four receptions for 82 yards. Receiver Cole Kelly had three receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. The defense had four sacks.
The Friendswood Mustangs will look to rebound against Ball High (1-4, 0-3) Friday night at home.
THE WOODLANDS COOPER 50, BAY AREA CHRISTIAN 0
THE WOODLANDS
The Cooper Dragons (3-0) remained undefeated Friday night against the Bay Area Christian Broncos (2-2) after the Dragons blanked the Broncos 50-0.
Cooper scored first with a rushing touchdown and never looked back during the game. The Dragons finished with two total rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, one rushing touchdown in the second quarter, two rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and one two-point conversion in the third quarter and one rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Bay Area Christian Broncos will look to regroup against Lutheran North (2-2) on Friday on the road.
