Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Lake 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats took care of business at home Tuesday night to move one step closer to formally clinching the district title with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 win over Clear Lake.
The Wildcats were led by Reaghan Thompson (17 kills, eight blocks), Olivia Jones (seven kills, three blocks), Briana Zamora (18 digs), Julie Bordeau (four blocks), Emma Boland (20 assists, eight digs) and Daisy Mitchell (14 assists).
Clear Creek (10-1 in district) will be the 24-6A champs with a win in its next match 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls (8-2).
Clear Springs 3, Brazoswood 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers turned back a tough challenge from Brazoswood at home Tuesday with a 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22 win.
Helping guide the Chargers to victory were Grace King (18 kills, 15 digs), Ashley Richardson (10 kills, 22 assists, 16 digs, five aces), Carissa Young (nine kills, seven blocks), Kaitlyn Johnson (nine blocks), Tali Lew (26 digs), Miranda Muecke (13 digs) and Morgen Durgens (22 assists, 14 digs).
Clear Springs (8-2 in district) look for another win 6 p.m. Friday back at home against Dickinson (4-6).
Dickinson 3, Clear Brook 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators kept their playoff hopes alive Tuesday night with a resounding 25-23, 25-21, 26-24 sweep of Clear Brook at home.
Leading the Lady Gators were Brandolyn Freeman (12 kills), Callie Boone (nine kills, 19 digs), Madison Spells (nine kills, 20 digs), Elaina Spriggins (25 assists) and Addison Stanley (18 digs, three aces).
Dickinson (4-6 in district) will have upset on its mind when the team make the trip to play 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs (8-2).
Bye:
Clear Falls
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 3, Ball High 2
TEXAS CITY
The Ball High Lady Tors were unable to overcome a key player lost mid-match to a knee injury, as the Texas City Lady Stings took an 18-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-9 win at home Tuesday night.
Player statistics for Texas City weren’t immediately available.
Despite her unfortunate early exit, Maggie Farmer still led Ball High in kills with 13. Kate Lindamood put down 11 more kills and had 3.5 blocks. Sara Gabriel dominated defensively, setting a career-high for digs in a single match with 68. That number put Gabriel past the 2,000-dig mark in her high school career. Sunny Higgins chipped in 23 digs.
The Lady Stings (4-10 in district) are back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Goose Creek Memorial (3-11). The Lady Tors (5-10) have a district bye Friday, and return to the floor 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at GCM.
Santa Fe 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
SANTA FE
A short-handed Santa Fe Lady Indians sent their fans home happy and quickly Tuesday night with a 25-9, 25-17, 25-11 win over Goose Creek Memorial.
Top performers for Santa Fe were Kenzie Smith (15 kills, three blocks), Bethany Durant (11 kills, five aces, 10 digs), Allie Walton (28 assists, four aces), Lexi Gunter (13 assists) and Emily Hardee (14 digs).
The Lady Indians (12-2 in district) return to the court 6:30 p.m. Friday at La Porte (5-9).
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 3, Danbury 1
HITCHCOCK
A comeback to the court from their leading hitter sparked the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs to a 10-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-20 win at home Tuesday night.
The returning Sanaa Scott led Hitchcock with nine kills, followed by Abby Armacost with four kills. The passing of Dasia Triplett and Jaiden Dotson, and eight digs on defense from J’Lailah Dotson also helped the cause.
The Lady Bulldogs (7-5 in district) will have a key match to boost their playoff hopes up next 6 p.m. Friday at Boling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.