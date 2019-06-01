FIRST TEAM
GK- Kaden Williams, senior, Clear Springs
FW- Josh Murphy, junior, Friendswood
FW- Micah Cerda, senior, Santa Fe
FW- Juan Rodriguez, senior, Texas City
MF- Ricky Robledo, senior, Texas City
MF- Alex Paz, senior, Texas City
MF- Will Schmidt, sophomore, Friendswood
D- Brady Box, sophomore, Friendswood
D- Jadon May, senior, Clear Falls
D- Dillyn Castillo, senior, Clear Creek
D- Jake Pisell, senior, Friendswood
SECOND TEAM
GK- CJ Barta, junior, Friendswood
FW- Jason Montes, junior, Santa Fe
FW- Rey Rascon, sophomore, Clear Falls
MF- Ethan Gamero, senior, Friendswood
MF- Louis Catchpole, sophomore, Friendswood
MF- Danny Avila, senior, Dickinson
MF- Jace McGovern, junior, Clear Falls
D- Bryan Ixcoy, senior, Clear Creek
D- Parker Westover, junior, Clear Springs
D- Marco Perez, senior, Dickinson
D- Nick Alhalaby, senior, Clear Springs
HONORABLE MENTION
Ronaldo Garcia, junior, Ball High
Anthony Martin, senior, Ball High
Carlos Pineda, sophomore, Clear Creek
Kevin Salvatierra, senior, Clear Creek
Travis Hart, senior, Clear Falls
Louie Balla, junior, Clear Falls
Anthony Kamenica, junior, Clear Springs
Jonathan Amaya, senior, Dickinson
Brice Kirby, senior, Santa Fe
