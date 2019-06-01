FIRST TEAM

GK- Kaden Williams, senior, Clear Springs

FW- Josh Murphy, junior, Friendswood

FW- Micah Cerda, senior, Santa Fe

FW- Juan Rodriguez, senior, Texas City

MF- Ricky Robledo, senior, Texas City

MF- Alex Paz, senior, Texas City

MF- Will Schmidt, sophomore, Friendswood

D- Brady Box, sophomore, Friendswood

D- Jadon May, senior, Clear Falls

D- Dillyn Castillo, senior, Clear Creek

D- Jake Pisell, senior, Friendswood

SECOND TEAM

GK- CJ Barta, junior, Friendswood

FW- Jason Montes, junior, Santa Fe

FW- Rey Rascon, sophomore, Clear Falls

MF- Ethan Gamero, senior, Friendswood

MF- Louis Catchpole, sophomore, Friendswood

MF- Danny Avila, senior, Dickinson

MF- Jace McGovern, junior, Clear Falls

D- Bryan Ixcoy, senior, Clear Creek

D- Parker Westover, junior, Clear Springs

D- Marco Perez, senior, Dickinson

D- Nick Alhalaby, senior, Clear Springs

HONORABLE MENTION

Ronaldo Garcia, junior, Ball High

Anthony Martin, senior, Ball High

Carlos Pineda, sophomore, Clear Creek

Kevin Salvatierra, senior, Clear Creek

Travis Hart, senior, Clear Falls

Louie Balla, junior, Clear Falls

Anthony Kamenica, junior, Clear Springs

Jonathan Amaya, senior, Dickinson

Brice Kirby, senior, Santa Fe

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

