Competing on the big stage of the UIL State Track and Field Championships this past weekend at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin, Galveston County athletes had mixed results in their various events.
La Marque senior Kai Johnson competed well in the Class 4A boys triple jump with a fourth-place finish, posting his best jump for 46 feet, 5.25 inches on his sixth and final attempt. That left Johnson still just an inch short of third-place finisher Gabriel Wray of Wimberley.
First- and second-place finishers Jelani McDonald of Waco Connally and Oliver Miles of El Campo separated themselves from the pack on each of their last jumps, reaching 48 feet, 2 inches and 48 feet, 0.5 inches, respectively.
Johnson also placed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 0.75 inches. In what was a tight race at the top, Somerset’s Tajh Jones won the event, beating runner-up D.J. Warren of Jarrell by just 0.5 inches by reaching 24 feet, 3.5 inches on his fifth attempt.
In Class 5A, the long awaited state meet debut of Santa Fe’s pole vaulting program saw senior Seth Jacobs end up in fifth place, while sophomore teammate Nathan Williams finished eighth. Jacobs cleared 15 feet before reaching his limit at the 15-feet, 6-inch stage of the vaults. Williams cleared 14 feet, 6 inches, but couldn’t match his teammate’s 15-foot clearance.
Event champion Gavin Hecke of Prosper Rock Hill clinched first place when neither Nick Loibl of Birdville nor Jacob Thomas of Gregory-Portland could match his 16-foot, 3-inch clearance.
Friendswood sophomore Brandon Schirck took fourth place in the Class 5A boys shot put with his top result of 54 feet, 11.75 inches. Schirck actually sat in first place at 54 feet, 1.5 inches after the first round of throws, but was eventually overtaken by event champion Alex Williams of Manvel, who threw 56 feet, 3.5 inches for the win.
Schirck’s junior teammate and fellow thrower Alberto Orta took fifth place in the discus, posting a best throw of 175 feet. In an interesting finish the the event, the top three throwers — Colleyville Heritage’s Lucas Williams (191 feet, 2 inches), Cedar Park’s Kevin Adams II (187 feet, 4 inches) and Ennis’ Heath Vernor (185 feet, 9 inches) — each saved their best distances for the last round of throws.
Competing for Friendswood in the high jump, sophomore Kade Stevens finished eighth place after clearing 6 feet, 2 inches but hit the proverbial wall at the 6-foot, 4-inch round. Port Arthur Memorial’s Keandre Jones won the event with a 6-foot, 8-inch jump, edging out runner-up Nathanil Figgers of Bryan Rudder (6 feet, 7 inches).
Finally for Friendswood, sophomore Zade Kayyali took eighth place in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9 minutes, 41.17 seconds. Event winner Walker St. John of Grapevine (9 minutes, 7.78 seconds) edged out runner-up Ayden Granados of McAllen Memorial (9 minutes, 8.91 seconds) with a strong push in the final lap.
In Class 6A, Dickinson junior Marquis Johnson had a solid showing in the boys long jump with a top distance of 23 feet, 11 inches for fourth place. Johnson actually was in first place when he posted his best jump in the second round of attempts, but event winner Aaron Davis of Summer Creek eventually pulled away with a winning jump of 25 feet, 3.75 inches.
On the girls’ side in Class 6A, Dickinson junior Jada Lee finished ninth in the 100-meter run with a time of 11.9 seconds. Plano East’s Tiriah Kelly won the race with a time of 11.4 seconds.
Lady Gators teammate Ra’Ianna Artmore, also a junior, finished ninth in the long jump, posting her best distance of 18 feet, 0.75 inches in her second-to-last attempt. Event winner Ayanna Jones of Belton took the lead in the second round of attempts and never looked back, putting an exclamation point on her performance with her best jump of 21 feet, 3.5 inches being posted in the final round of attempts.
