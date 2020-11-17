Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Springs 65, Pearland 58
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers were able to maintain their lead for four quarters in a hard-fought home win Tuesday night over Pearland.
Leading scorers for Clear Springs in a balanced effort were Allen Singleton (15 points), Jordan Thomas (13 points) and Luke Robinson (11 points).
The Chargers return to action 7 p.m. Friday at Bridgeland.
Other scores:
Barbers Hill 63, Texas City 51
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
