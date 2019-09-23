Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 3, Galena Park 0
GALVESTON
It was a short night for the Lady Tors and their home fans Monday night, as Ball High swept Galena Park 25-15, 25-12 and 25-16.
Maggie Farmer led a balanced offensive attack with eight kills, while Avery Feagin and Logan Kelly notched six kills apiece. Feagin also stuffed the stat sheet with 23 assists and three aces on the night. Sara Gabriel (13 digs) and Kelly (12 digs) led the defense. Chrissy Leblanc served up four aces.
The Lady Tors (1-1 in district) will have an upset on their minds when they travel to take on 22-5A favorite Friendswood (2-0) in their next match, which begins 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas City 3, Baytown Lee 1
BAYTOWN
The Texas City Lady Stings took care of business on the road Monday night, collecting a district win over Lee by the scores of 25-22, 25-14, 23-25 and 25-21.
Stat leaders on the night for Texas City were Ashlynn Lewis (16 kills), Haley James (11 kills), Jayla Medina-Diaz (24 assists) and Macee Medina (25 digs).
The Lady Stings (2-1 in district) will have a huge home match coming up at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A win over Crosby (2-0) will not only put them on solid footing to make a run at a playoff spot, it would also be win No. 24, overall, which would break the Texas City program record for single-season wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.