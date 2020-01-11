2019 All-county football teams
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB- Mike Welch, senior, Dickinson (player of the year)
QB- Gavin Esquivel, senior, Clear Falls
RB- Rayfield Conley, junior, Clear Creek
RB- Semaj McCall, junior, Texas City
WR- Dan Dishman, senior, Clear Falls
WR- Jauron Reid Jr., junior, La Marque
WR- Kaleb Hymes, junior, Clear Springs
WR- Isaiah Bibb, senior, Clear Springs
TE- Donovan Green, sophomore, Dickinson
Utility- Quinn Bowen, junior, Clear Falls
OL- Chad Lindberg, senior, Clear Creek
OL- Canon Boone, junior, Dickinson
OL- Colton Grier, senior, Clear Springs
OL- Ryan Knaus, senior, Clear Springs
OL- Daniel Goolsby, sophomore, Friendswood
K- G.G. Rodriguez, senior, Dickinson
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL- Zaelyn Smith, junior, Clear Springs
DL- Derrick Martin, senior, Dickinson
DL- Jontel Stevenson, senior, Texas City
DL- Jake Ferree, sophomore, Clear Springs
LB- Dane Roenne, senior, Friendswood
LB- Dominic Chong, senior, Dickinson
LB- Jacob Muellner, senior, Clear Springs
LB- A.J. Davis, senior, Dickinson
DB- Savion Arnett, senior, Dickinson
DB- D.J. Warnell, senior, Dickinson
DB- Connor Haines, senior, Friendswood
DB- Kirk Collins, senior, Clear Springs
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB- Luke Grden, junior, Friendswood
QB- Garrett Rooker, senior, Clear Springs
RB- Ky Woods, sophomore, Clear Springs
RB- Reggie Sanders, sophomore, Dickinson
FB- David De Los Santos, senior, Dickinson
WR- Christian Lee, senior, Friendswood
WR- Nehemiah Noel, junior, Ball High
WR- Darryl Harris, senior, Dickinson
WR- Pacey Jones, senior, Hitchcock
OL- Malik Petteway, senior, Clear Falls
OL- Matthew Hopper, senior, Bay Area Christian
OL- Marcus White, senior, Dickinson
OL- P.J. Williams, sophomore, Dickinson
OL- Alfredo Melendez, junior, La Marque
K- Evan Mason, senior, Clear Springs
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL- Victor Idusuyi, senior, Dickinson
DL- Christian Cardenas, junior, Clear Springs
DL- Marcellus Walters, senior, Dickinson
DL- Jerry Bedford, senior, La Marque
LB- Keith Cooper, junior, Dickinson
LB- Malcolm Davis, senior, Clear Springs
LB- Ryan Helton, senior, Friendswood
LB- Kyron Smith, junior, Dickinson
DB- Deonza Yoakum, senior, Dickinson
DB- Anthony Wickware, senior, Dickinson
DB- Michael McBride, sophomore, Clear Springs
DB- Luke Sanchez, senior, Friendswood
HONORABLE MENTION
QB- Christian Dorsey, sophomore, Hitchcock
RB- Noah Palitz, junior, Friendswood
RB- Ausaru Allah, junior, Dickinson
RB- Dailon Farmer, senior, Dickinson
RB- Donovan Bradley, sophomore, Dickinson
RB- Armond Robinson, sophomore, La Marque
RB- Andrew Brown, senior, Bay Area Christian
WR- Kai German, senior, Dickinson
TE- Jathan Caldwell, junior, Dickinson
TE- Dreshaun Jones, junior, La Marque
OL- Erick Rodriguez, senior, Ball High
OL- Trevor Wardlow, junior, Dickinson
OL- Keith Manney, senior, Dickinson
OL/DL- Austin Farris, senior, Santa Fe
OL/DL- Tanner Pool, senior, Bay Area Christian
DL- Mallory Tate, junior, Dickinson
DL- Reece Dobson, senior, Santa Fe
DL- Matt Fleming, sophomore, Hitchcock
DL- Kyle Sink, senior, Bay Area Christian
DL- Jonathan Jermstad, senior, Bay Area Christian
LB/P- Coby Walker, senior, Clear Falls
LB- Ja’Tavious Adams, senior, La Marque
LB- Jacobe Wagner, senior, La Marque
LB- Alex Echeverria, senior, Dickinson
LB- Tyrsten Uzzell, senior, Santa Fe
LB- Jaelen Sims, senior, Hitchcock
LB- Noah Melancon, senior, Bay Area Christian
DB- Moses Alexander, senior, Ball High
DB- Paul Smith, senior, Dickinson
DB- Trey Mappe, senior, Friendswood
DB- Robert Dale, senior, Clear Falls
DB- Izeal Owens, senior, La Marque
DB- Bruce Erekson, junior, Santa Fe
DB- Keyler Thompson, freshman, Santa Fe
DB- Cole Holloman, senior, Bay Area Christian
