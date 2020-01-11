2019 All-county football teams

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB- Mike Welch, senior, Dickinson (player of the year)

QB- Gavin Esquivel, senior, Clear Falls

RB- Rayfield Conley, junior, Clear Creek

RB- Semaj McCall, junior, Texas City

WR- Dan Dishman, senior, Clear Falls

WR- Jauron Reid Jr., junior, La Marque

WR- Kaleb Hymes, junior, Clear Springs

WR- Isaiah Bibb, senior, Clear Springs

TE- Donovan Green, sophomore, Dickinson

Utility- Quinn Bowen, junior, Clear Falls

OL- Chad Lindberg, senior, Clear Creek

OL- Canon Boone, junior, Dickinson

OL- Colton Grier, senior, Clear Springs

OL- Ryan Knaus, senior, Clear Springs

OL- Daniel Goolsby, sophomore, Friendswood

K- G.G. Rodriguez, senior, Dickinson

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL- Zaelyn Smith, junior, Clear Springs

DL- Derrick Martin, senior, Dickinson

DL- Jontel Stevenson, senior, Texas City

DL- Jake Ferree, sophomore, Clear Springs

LB- Dane Roenne, senior, Friendswood

LB- Dominic Chong, senior, Dickinson

LB- Jacob Muellner, senior, Clear Springs

LB- A.J. Davis, senior, Dickinson

DB- Savion Arnett, senior, Dickinson

DB- D.J. Warnell, senior, Dickinson

DB- Connor Haines, senior, Friendswood

DB- Kirk Collins, senior, Clear Springs

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB- Luke Grden, junior, Friendswood

QB- Garrett Rooker, senior, Clear Springs

RB- Ky Woods, sophomore, Clear Springs

RB- Reggie Sanders, sophomore, Dickinson

FB- David De Los Santos, senior, Dickinson

WR- Christian Lee, senior, Friendswood

WR- Nehemiah Noel, junior, Ball High

WR- Darryl Harris, senior, Dickinson

WR- Pacey Jones, senior, Hitchcock

OL- Malik Petteway, senior, Clear Falls

OL- Matthew Hopper, senior, Bay Area Christian

OL- Marcus White, senior, Dickinson

OL- P.J. Williams, sophomore, Dickinson

OL- Alfredo Melendez, junior, La Marque

K- Evan Mason, senior, Clear Springs

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL- Victor Idusuyi, senior, Dickinson

DL- Christian Cardenas, junior, Clear Springs

DL- Marcellus Walters, senior, Dickinson

DL- Jerry Bedford, senior, La Marque

LB- Keith Cooper, junior, Dickinson

LB- Malcolm Davis, senior, Clear Springs

LB- Ryan Helton, senior, Friendswood

LB- Kyron Smith, junior, Dickinson

DB- Deonza Yoakum, senior, Dickinson

DB- Anthony Wickware, senior, Dickinson

DB- Michael McBride, sophomore, Clear Springs

DB- Luke Sanchez, senior, Friendswood

HONORABLE MENTION

QB- Christian Dorsey, sophomore, Hitchcock

RB- Noah Palitz, junior, Friendswood

RB- Ausaru Allah, junior, Dickinson

RB- Dailon Farmer, senior, Dickinson

RB- Donovan Bradley, sophomore, Dickinson

RB- Armond Robinson, sophomore, La Marque

RB- Andrew Brown, senior, Bay Area Christian

WR- Kai German, senior, Dickinson

TE- Jathan Caldwell, junior, Dickinson

TE- Dreshaun Jones, junior, La Marque

OL- Erick Rodriguez, senior, Ball High

OL- Trevor Wardlow, junior, Dickinson

OL- Keith Manney, senior, Dickinson

OL/DL- Austin Farris, senior, Santa Fe

OL/DL- Tanner Pool, senior, Bay Area Christian

DL- Mallory Tate, junior, Dickinson

DL- Reece Dobson, senior, Santa Fe

DL- Matt Fleming, sophomore, Hitchcock

DL- Kyle Sink, senior, Bay Area Christian

DL- Jonathan Jermstad, senior, Bay Area Christian

LB/P- Coby Walker, senior, Clear Falls

LB- Ja’Tavious Adams, senior, La Marque

LB- Jacobe Wagner, senior, La Marque

LB- Alex Echeverria, senior, Dickinson

LB- Tyrsten Uzzell, senior, Santa Fe

LB- Jaelen Sims, senior, Hitchcock

LB- Noah Melancon, senior, Bay Area Christian

DB- Moses Alexander, senior, Ball High

DB- Paul Smith, senior, Dickinson

DB- Trey Mappe, senior, Friendswood

DB- Robert Dale, senior, Clear Falls

DB- Izeal Owens, senior, La Marque

DB- Bruce Erekson, junior, Santa Fe

DB- Keyler Thompson, freshman, Santa Fe

DB- Cole Holloman, senior, Bay Area Christian

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription