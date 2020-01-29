LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved John Towels to be the next athletic coordinator and head football coach at Clear Brook High School at its Jan. 20 meeting.
Towels joins the Wolverines with more than 20 years of coaching and teaching experience. Towels replaces Guadalupe Florez who resigned in November. Prior to being hired, Towels served as the defensive coordinator at Duncanville High School where he helped Duncanville reach two 6A Division 1 State Championship games.
“Although I have been coaching for 20-plus years, the last four years have been an eye-opening experience,” Towels said. “Playing in a state championship game is a blessing, but the work, the dedication, and the sacrifice needed to get there is strenuous. I look forward to emphasizing hard work and development at Brook while creating a system of success.”
