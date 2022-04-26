HELOTES
After a see-saw first two sets, Clear Springs’ Alli Schwartz and Roshin Kamath rebounded for a 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 semifinal victory over Coppell’s Lindsay Patton/Vinay Patel in mixed doubles action at the University Interscholastic League Class 6A State Championships at Northside Tennis Center on Tuesday.
The three-set win sends Schwartz/Kamath, the Region III champions, into Wednesday’s 10 a.m. final against Plano West’s Summer Shannon/Dmitri Goubin.
“It was a strange match,” Chargers head coach Gregg Parker said afterward. “Nobody was really on their games the first two sets.”
But Schwartz/Kamath caught fire at the right time in the third, racing to a quick 3-0 lead before Patton/Patel called for an injury timeout.
Seventeen points later, Schwartz/Kamath were anti-climatically heading for the championship match, the first in Clear Springs tennis history, as Patel, obviously playing the rest of the set in pain, double-faulted match point serving underhanded.
Earlier in the day in the quarterfinals, Schwartz/Kamath eased past Conroe The Woodlands College Park’s Hallie Lower/Jeremy Cortes, 6-1, 6-3.
In that match, the outcome was never in doubt, with the Chargers winning six straight games after dropping the first in the opening set.
In fact, at one point, the Chargers won 17 consecutive points, reeling off three straight love-games, Kamath giving the Chargers a 5-1, 0-30 lead with a blistering backhand winner between the two College Park players.
Schwartz then hit a forehand return winner down the line to set up set point.
Later, in game six of the second set, Schwartz/Kamath broke Lower’s service for a 4-2 lead, the two eventually holding their own serve down the stretch for the straight-set win, Schwartz finishing off match point with a service winner.
“We had one loose game in our first match,” Parker said. “We didn’t have to fight that hard. Turns out that was a good thing since Roshin was feeling tightness in his calves.”
Against Coppell, the Chargers trailed early in both of the first two sets, the first by an 0-2 count and then the second by 0-4 before rallying to a 5-5 deadlock.
Coppell finally won the last two games of the set, but not before the two teams traded off four deuce points, Patel closing it out with an overhead winner.
“It was disappointing we didn’t win that second set, but I knew we had the third set, that everything would be all right,” Schwartz said.
Parker felt likewise.
“They had such a good comeback in the second set,” Parker said. “That kinda got our momentum going. Alli didn’t have a lack of confidence in the third set, serving her best game of the year, OK, top three, in that third game that put us up 3-love.”
There Schwartz hammered a service ace at Patel’s body for a 30-0 lead, then delivered two more service winners.
“I felt like I just had to go for it,” Schwartz said of her brilliant service game. “Going for it is my best option for us, and it worked out.”
In the decisive sixth game, the Chargers were up 0-40 before winning the third match point on Patel’s second double fault of the game.
“I really didn’t tell them anything between the second and third sets,” Parker said. “Just that they needed to be aggressive and don’t change their minds on their shots. It was an ebb and flow of confidence, playing confident at times and scared at times.
”But they were loose out there in the third set.”
Kamath added, “We started off that third set pretty well after digging ourselves in a hole in the second. Then when (Patel) got injured, I didn’t know what to think of it, but just to treat it as a long water break and continue playing with that same mindset, and we did.”
