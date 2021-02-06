TEXAS CITY
After a quality, back-and-forth first half, the Texas City Stings were unable to continue to match Goose Creek Memorial’s intensity on defense in the second half, and the red-hot Patriots put the game to bed in the fourth quarter for a 68-54 win Saturday afternoon at Texas City.
The win is GCM’s 12th in a row — improving its District 22-5A record to 13-2, and clinching the district’s runner-up spot in the playoffs. Texas City drops to 9-5 in 22-5A, and will look to maintain its current one-game lead over La Porte for third place in district.
“If you don’t come to play for 32 minutes and take pride on the defensive end, you’re going to be in trouble every single game,” Texas City head boys basketball coach Chris Mason said.
GCM came out of the halftime break focused and fired up on defense, as nearly 5 minutes ticked off the third-quarter clock before Texas City could register any points. Five points from Avant Coleman and a mid-range shot sunk by Sam Bradford turned a 36-35 Stings lead at halftime into a 42-36 Patriots advantage.
The Patriots had offensive struggles of their own in the third quarter, though, and after a nice assist from Jordan Washington gave Anson Johnson Jr. a layup to end the Stings’ scoring drought, Evan Tullos got a layup off a slick pass from Caden McKenzie and knocked down two free throws to tie the game back up at 42-42.
But, GCM scored the final four points of the third quarter, and then extended its run to 11-0 in the fourth quarter, taking a 53-42 lead. Coleman had four points during the game-altering run, which also included a steal and layup from Jesiah Haye, a Devin Figueroa 3-pointer, and a bucket down low from Chase Streety.
While the Patriots’ defense continued to befuddle the Stings, there would be no scoring slump on their offensive end like in the third quarter, as they continued to balloon their lead. Figueroa’s seventh and final 3-pointer of the game gave GCM its largest lead at 64-48.
“They were just the more physical, the more aggressive and the better team,” Mason said. “They had us on our heels the entire game, even when it was close.”
A highly entertaining first quarter saw six tied scores and three lead changes, and a mid-range buzzer beater from Figueroa knotted the score at 19-19 going into the second frame.
McKenzie opened the second period with a 3-pointer that gave the Stings a lead they would not relinquish for the remainder of the first half. The second quarter did see two more tied scores before Texas City took its narrow 36-35 advantage into the halftime break.
The two long-distance sharpshooters led their respective teams, as McKenzie poured in a game-high 30 points for Texas City, and Figueroa finished with 25 points for GCM.
Coleman contributed 19 points off the bench, and Bradford chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds for GCM.
Texas City’s Clovis McCain was the game’s leading rebounder with 11 boards to go along with four points, and Johnson added eight points and nine rebounds.
Up next for the Stings is a home game 6 p.m. Monday against Santa Fe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.