After a dominant run in district play, it was no surprise that the Friendswood Lady Mustangs recorded top honors in the 23-5A postseason awards.
Lady Mustangs pitcher Chloe Riassetto picked up the district’s most valuable player honors, while Tricia Yarotsky was named co-offensive player of the year and Elizabeth Higgins was the defensive player of the year.
Texas City also picked up a pair of superlatives, with Davionna Driscoll being named newcomer of the year and Jennifer Oregbesan getting the coach of the year nod.
Other local players earning all-district honors are as follows.
BALL HIGH
First team: Britaney Shaw, infield
Second team: Mackenzie Clark, outfield; Janae Girouard, pitcher
Honorable mention: Grace Smith, Arianna Rodriguez
FRIENDSWOOD
First team: Haven Franks, utility; Reagan Jones, outfield
Second team: Bayleigh Lay, infield; KK Esparza, infield; Amani Adi, outfield
Honorable mention: Lauren Adams, Madelyn Wilson
SANTA FE
First team: Reese Reyna, infield; Ryleigh Mata, infield; Ciara Trahan, outfield; Juliana Garcia, outfield; Maddy Blake, pitcher
Second team: Maggie Childs, infield; Rylie Bouvier, infield
Honorable mention: Ashley Nickerson, Miranda Trigo
TEXAS CITY
First team: Mya Holmes, infield
Second team: Tavery Ortiz, catcher
Honorable mention: Gabrielle Logan, Samantha Bundy
