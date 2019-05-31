After a dominant run in district play, it was no surprise that the Friendswood Lady Mustangs recorded top honors in the 23-5A postseason awards.

Lady Mustangs pitcher Chloe Riassetto picked up the district’s most valuable player honors, while Tricia Yarotsky was named co-offensive player of the year and Elizabeth Higgins was the defensive player of the year.

Texas City also picked up a pair of superlatives, with Davionna Driscoll being named newcomer of the year and Jennifer Oregbesan getting the coach of the year nod.

Other local players earning all-district honors are as follows.

BALL HIGH

First team: Britaney Shaw, infield

Second team: Mackenzie Clark, outfield; Janae Girouard, pitcher

Honorable mention: Grace Smith, Arianna Rodriguez

FRIENDSWOOD

First team: Haven Franks, utility; Reagan Jones, outfield

Second team: Bayleigh Lay, infield; KK Esparza, infield; Amani Adi, outfield

Honorable mention: Lauren Adams, Madelyn Wilson

SANTA FE

First team: Reese Reyna, infield; Ryleigh Mata, infield; Ciara Trahan, outfield; Juliana Garcia, outfield; Maddy Blake, pitcher

Second team: Maggie Childs, infield; Rylie Bouvier, infield

Honorable mention: Ashley Nickerson, Miranda Trigo

TEXAS CITY

First team: Mya Holmes, infield

Second team: Tavery Ortiz, catcher

Honorable mention: Gabrielle Logan, Samantha Bundy

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

