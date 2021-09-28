Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Clear Springs Chargers were put to the test in two of three sets by the Dickinson Lady Gators, but prevailed for a 26-24, 25-12, 26-24 win on the road Tuesday night.
Player statistics for Clear Springs weren’t immediately available.
Top performers for Dickinson were Brandolyn Freeman (nine kills, four blocks), Elaina Spriggins (six kills, 15 assists, three aces), Madison Spells (five kills, five blocks) and Addison Stanley (12 digs).
Both teams are back in action 6 p.m. Friday. Clear Springs (4-1 in district) hosts Clear Brook (0-5), and Dickinson (2-3) has a key matchup at Clear Lake (2-3).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Texas City 0
TEXAS CITY
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs rebounded from a tough loss to a county rival Friday with a sweep of another one, topping the Texas Lady Stings on the road Tuesday by the scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 26-24.
Leading the Lady Mustangs were Sarah Sitton (nine kills, five blocks), Cierra Pesak (seven kills, nine digs), Megan Hubbard (18 assists) and Meghan Donoughue (16 assists).
Player statistics for Texas City weren’t immediately available.
Friendswood (7-2 in district) returns to the floor 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ball High (4-5). Texas City (2-6) is right back at it 5 p.m. Wednesday at home against Santa Fe (7-1).
Santa Fe 3, Baytown Lee 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians took care of business at home Tuesday night with a 25-8, 25-13, 25-14 win over Lee.
Guiding the Lady Indians to victory were Dru Hawkins (11 kills), Bethany Durant (eight kills), Allie Walton (24 assists, three aces), Heidi Hillman (18 assists), Emily Hardee (21 digs, three aces) and Bre Montemayor (four aces).
Santa Fe (7-1 in district) has a quick turnaround with a 5 p.m. match Wednesday at Texas City (2-6).
Ball High 3, La Porte 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors continued to rise in the district standings with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-23 home win Tuesday night against La Porte.
In another dominant showing, Maggie Farmer led the charge for the Lady Tors with 13 kills. Chloe Stein put up 15 assists and Sara Gabriel totaled 18 digs. Stein and Sunny Jo Higgins chipped in nine digs apiece.
Ball High (4-5 in district) face a tough test up next with a 6:30 p.m. match at home against Friendswood (7-2).
Editor’snote: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.