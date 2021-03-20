Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 6, Clear Creek 1
LEAGUE CITY
A five-run top of the third inning for the Clear Brook Wolverines broke open a close game Saturday afternoon at Mallory Field, and handed the Clear Creek Wildcats their second loss in as many days.
An RBI double, RBI single, a two-run single and another RBI single — all occurring with one out in the inning — did the trick for Clear Brook.
Both teams plated a run in the first inning to get the game started.
After Clear Brook scored on a groundout in the top of the first, Clear Creek answered when Lane Brewster led off the bottom of the first with a double, moved to third base on a sac bunt laid down by Cole Earley, and scored on an RBI sac fly hit by Noah Ferraro.
Lane Brewster (3-fior-4, one run) had three of Clear Creek’s five total base hits — finishing a home run short of the cycle — in the game to lead the Wildcats.
Cy Kennedy threw 3.2 innings of scoreless relief, giving up three hits and one walk and struck out two. Earley tossed a seven-pitch 1-2-3 top of the seventh with a strikeout.
The Wildcats will look to rebound 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Springs.
Dickinson 7, Brazoswood 6
CLUTE
The Dickinson Gators built a six-run cushion through the top of the fourth inning only to see Brazoswood nearly erase it, but hung on for the road win Saturday afternoon.
Dickinson built a 6-0 lead thanks to a two-run single from Korey Cooper in the top of the first, two runs scoring on a pair of wild pitches in the top of the second, and an RBI triple from Miguel Ortiz and an RBI sac fly from Daniel Bell in the top of the fourth.
After Brazoswood cut Dickinson’s lead in half with a three-run bottom of the fourth, the Gators scored what would turn out to be a crucial run in the top of the fifth when Jose Villalobos drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Buccaneers scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, and had a final rally in the bottom of the seventh, but came just short when Gators pitcher Johnny Garcia struck out Brazoswood’s final batter with two runners in scoring position.
Ortiz (3-for-4, one RBI, two runs) recorded three of Dickinson’s four total base hits to lead the Gators.
The Gators will be back in action 6 p.m. Friday at home against Clear Brook.
Rescheduled:
Clear Falls at Clear Springs, 6 p.m. Monday
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 6, Ball High 3
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stings jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, and held off the Ball High Tors for a key district win Saturday afternoon at Robinson Stadium.
Control issues on the mound for the Tors helped the Stings tally three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Three walks loaded the bases with one out and LJ Kainer was hit by a pitch to force the first run home. Tanner Park lined an RBI single, and Kainer scored later on for the 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Kainer smacked an RBI double, and Texas City’s fifth run scored on an error.
The teams traded runs in the fourth inning when Douglas Lang hit a two-out RBI single in the top half of the inning, and then Texas City responded with an RBI single from Jacob Duran to maintain the five-run lead.
In the top of the sixth, a two-out fielding error allowed Ball High to score a run, and Seth Williams’s run-scoring single after that accounted for the game’s final tally.
Kobey Allison (five innings, two hits, one earned run, three walks, five strikeouts) picked up the win for the Stings, while Kameren Hardebeck (two innings, two hits, two unearned runs, no walks, one strikeout) closed out the game.
Texas City will look to keep up its momentum 6 p.m. Tuesday at Goose Creek Memorial. Ball High will be back in action 6 p.m. Friday at Tor Field against GCM.
Friendswood 1, Manvel 0
MANVEL
Jaxson Burch tossed a no-hitter on the road Saturday afternoon to lead the Friendswood Mustangs to a win over Manvel.
Burch only issued one walk and struck out six in the complete game shutout.
In the top of the fifth with two outs and a runner on first, Isaiah Winkler and Izaac Pacheco each walked to load the bases, and the game-winning run — Reed South, who lined a one-out single earlier in the inning — trotted home when Boots Landry walked.
The Mustangs will look to remain on top of the district standings when they host Baytown Sterling at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Santa Fe 10, Goose Creek Memorial 3
SANTA FE
Offensively, the Santa Fe Indians started strong and finished stronger to log a win at home Saturday afternoon over Goose Creek Memorial.
Facing a two-run deficit going into the bottom of the first inning, the Indians responded with four runs to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
A one-out bases-loaded walk drawn by Rhett Ostermayer put Santa Fe’s first run on the board, and then with two outs, Brandon Vassallo came through with a clutch two-run double. Thomas Godnich then added to the lead with an RBI single.
GCM cut the lead to 4-3 with a run in the top of the third, but the Indians slammed the door on the game with a six-run bottom of the sixth.
A one-out RBI double from Ashton Lozano got the big inning going, and then another run came on a fielder’s choice in which all the runners were safe. Brice Smith then raked a two-run double in the one-out, bases-loaded situation, which was followed by an RBI single from Ostermayer and an RBI sac fly from Jackson Stroud.
Ostermayer (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run) and Vassallo (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run) had mule-hit games to lead Santa Fe’s offense.
Haze Davison (seven innings, six hits, three earned runs, three walks, three strikeouts) tossed a complete game to earn the win on the mound.
The Indians return to the field 6 p.m. Tuesday for a key district game against La Porte.
