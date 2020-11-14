Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Springs 77, Fort Bend Marshall 11
MISSOURI CITY
The Chargers raced past the Lady Buffs as 12 Clear Springs players scored in the contest Saturday.
Leading the Chargers were Niyah Johnson (15 points, seven rebounds), Kylenn Tolopka (12 points), Lily Tankoua (16 points, seven rebounds), Jermia Green (eight steals), Kenna Gibson (five assists, five rebounds, four steals) and Zoe Smith (11 rebounds, seven steals).
Clear Springs hits the road on Tuesday for a game at Katy Seven Lakes. Game start time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Friendswood 57, Houston St. Agnes 29
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood used a balanced scoring attack and a dominant first half to defeat St. Agnes at home Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Mustangs won the first (18-4) and second (19-2) quarters for a commanding 37-6 halftime lead.
Ashlyn Ryall tallied 12 points, Myklyn Newsom had 11 points, and Noelle Chidester chipped in with 10 points.
Friendswood makes the short trip to Clear Brook on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Nederland 37, Texas City 25
NEDERLAND
In a low-scoring defensive struggle, the Texas City Lady Stings came up a little short on the road at Nederland on Saturday.
Texas City’s player of the game was Kayelynn Garrett, who finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
The Lady Stings will next play at Dayton on Tuesday with a 5:45 p.m. scheduled tip-off.
Fort Bend Ridge Point 67, Hitchcock 38
MISSOURI CITY
The Class 3A state-ranked No. 8 Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs tangled with Class 6A state-ranked No. 16 Ridge Point, and the smaller school was overwhelmed in the first half in the contest Saturday.
The Lady Panthers built a 32-10 at halftime and never looked back after that.
Chloe Countee poured in team-high 21 points for Hitchcock. Sanaa Scott added seven points.
The Lady Bulldogs will have a bounce-back on their minds in their next game, which will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Galveston County rival La Marque.
Other scores:
Bay Area Christian 61, Houston Cristo Rey Jesuit 8
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available/
