GALVESTON
The next head football coach hire for Ball High was approved by the Galveston ISD board of trustees Wednesday night, with North Shore assistant coach Sheldon Bennight picked to take the reins of the Tors program.
Looking for a coach with a proven track record to stand out among the applicants for the job, Galveston ISD athletic director Walter Fortune chose the candidate who has been a part of the current back-to-back Class 6A state champions, as well as a third state championship team at North Shore. Bennight also was part of a coaching staff that reached a state championship game at Marshall.
In all, Bennight has 25 years of experience as a coach and educator.
Bennight, who served as a running backs coach and special teams coordinator for North Shore, succeeds Galveston native and former NFL Pro Bowl fullback Kimble Anders as Ball High’s head coach.
Anders compiled a 26-44 record in seven seasons as the Tors head coach. While Anders led Ball High football to its first playoff appearance since 2009 and first playoff win since 2003 in the 2017 season, the Tors regressed in the past two seasons to a combined record of 6-13, including a 1-13 record and two last-place finishes in the ultra-competitive District 10-5A-I.
After the last UIL realignment, Bennight will inherit a new District 9-5A-I. However, it should be wide open, and it features multiple teams from the east side of Houston with which he might be familiar.
