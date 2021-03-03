Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
Santa Fe 3, Manvel 2
SANTA FE
Backed by a strong pitching performance by Jacob Cyr and late-inning runs, the Santa Fe Indians snatched a district-opening win over Manvel on Tuesday night at home.
After Manvel scored a run in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly, Albert Garza started the bottom half of the inning with a line-drive single to center.
Gage Mitchell then connected on a sacrifice bunt, and Garza was driven home by a Kyeler Thompson double.
The Mavs retook the lead in the fourth with a leadoff double, a groundout, and a steal of home that happened with two outs.
Santa Fe was able to take the teams first lead in the bottom of the sixth that was started by a Brandon Vassallo double.
After Ashton Lozano reached on a bunt fielder’s choice attempt, Cyr’s RBI groundout tied the game.
Then a costly fielding error on a Rhett Ostermayor grounder, allowed Lozano to score the go-ahead run.
Cyr (7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 5 Ks, 1 BB) had a gritty complete-game winning performance on the mound for the Indians and retired the final 12 Manvel batters, which included the final three outs on fly outs to all three outfield positions.
Thompson, who finished a homer away from the cycle, finished 3-for-3 at the plate for Santa Fe.
Santa Fe will travel to Brenham for a tournament that will last Thursday through Saturday.
Texas City 3, Baytown Lee 2 (9 innings)
BAYTOWN
Joey Duran used his speed to help Texas City win an extra-inning thriller in the Stings' District 22-5A opener on the road.
With one out in the top of the second, LJ Kainer was plunked and Jacob Duran lined a single to right advancing Kainer to third.
After Jacob Duran stole second, an error by Baytown Lee’s left fielder allowed Kainer and Jacob Duran to score giving Texas City a 2-0 lead.
The Ganders were able to tie the game up in the bottom of the third that started with a walk and a sacrifice bunt.
This was then followed by back-to-back at-bats resulting in errors in the infield allowing two unearned runs to score.
After squandering scoring opportunities with runners in scoring position in four out five innings before the ninth, Joey Duran started the top of the ninth with an infield single and stole second base.
Tanner Park’s groundout advanced Joey Duran to third, and Kobey Allison connected on a sacrifice fly to center to give the Stings a 3-2 lead.
After a leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt putting the tying Gander into scoring position, a line-out to second baseman Max Peck ended the game on the unassisted double play.
Texas City had strong pitching performances from starter Elijah Ramirez (6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 8 Ks, 2 BB) and reliever Kameren Hardebeck (Win, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 Ks, 1 BB).
Jacob Duran had a game-high three hits and Logan Silvertooth tallied two hits for the Stings.
Texas City will participate in the Brazoswood Tournament that will be held Thursday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.