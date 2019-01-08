Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Crosby 66, Texas City 57
CROSBY
A slow start put the Texas City Stings in a hole out of which they could quite dig, as Crosby handed them their first district loss of the season Tuesday night.
Crosby raced out to a 25-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, and led 41-24 at halftime. Texas City performed better in the second half, but the Cougars' lead proved to be too much to overcome.
Leading the Stings in scoring were T.J. Fountain with 15 points, Leon Joubert III and Dayton Booker with 13 points apiece, and Caden McKenzie with 11 points.
Texas City (3-1 in district) will look to rebound 7 p.m. Friday at home against Santa Fe (0-4).
Other score:
Goose Creek Memorial 73, Santa Fe 59
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Lake 74, Clear Springs 62
LEAGUE CITY
A strong start from Clear Lake was too much to overcome for the Clear Springs Chargers, who fell in Tuesday’s home game.
The Falcons were red-hot to start the game, winning the first quarter by the score of 26-11, and managed to keep the Chargers at bay for the remainder of the game.
Terrance Woodson was Clear Springs’ leading scorer with 22 points. Kyle Burt chipped in 17 points, and Garrett Rooker had 14 points.
Jaja Sanni scored a game-best 26 points for Clear Lake. John Argue added 16 points, and Caleb Wright had 12.
Clear Springs (1-3 in district) look to get back on track, but face another tough test at Clear Creek (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Other score:
Clear Creek 45, Clear Falls 39
(Open) Dickinson
TAPPS
O’Connell 72, Highlands Chinquapin 28
HIGHLANDS
A balanced scoring effort saw the O’Connell Buccaneers cruise by Chinquapin on Tuesday in their district opener.
Joseph Orrell was the Bucs’ leading scorer with 13 points, while not far behind was Charles Jones with 10 points. O’Connell also got Eight points from Chris Horton, seven points apiece from Trey Cotton and Eli Harper, and six points from Sam Wisener.
O’Connell returns to district action 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Brazosport Christian.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Crosby 54, Texas City 50
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings rallied back to take a lead after a slow start, but Crosby managed to escape with the close win Tuesday.
After falling behind 17-5 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Stings trimmed the Lady Cougars’ lead to 25-18 at halftime. Texas City continued to rally in the third quarter, and held a 34-33 lead heading into the final period, but Crosby battled back to get the win.
The Lady Stings (2-4 in district) will try to close out the first half of district play on a high note when they make the short road trip to Santa Fe (2-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Other score:
Goose Creek Memorial 79, Santa Fe 18
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 54, Clear Lake 44
HOUSTON
The Clear Springs Chargers steadily out-paced Clear Lake on Tuesday to pick up a key district win. Both teams were 3-1 in league play entering the game.
After winning the first quarter 14-11, the Chargers took a solid 28-20 lead into the halftime intermission. The teams had a 10-10 stalemate in the third quarter before Clear Springs closed out the game in the fourth.
Jermia Green led Clear Springs with 17 points and six rebounds. McKenna Worrell added 10 points, and Niyah Johnson had seven points and seven rebounds.
Up next for the Chargers (4-1 in district) will be a Clear Creek (3-2) team looking to shake off a tough loss to Clear Falls (5-1). Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs High School.
DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE
La Marque 46, Columbia 33
TAPPS
O’Connell 61, Highlands Chinquapin 36
HIGHLANDS
The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers recorded a nice win in their district opener at Chinquapin on Tuesday.
Brooke Cromie (19 points) and Leslie Rodriguez (18 points) were a top one-two punch for O’Connell. Alyce Walker-Como added nine points.
The Lady Bucs hope to keep the good times rolling in district play when they host Brazosport Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
