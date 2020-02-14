Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer
GIRLS
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 1, Clear Creek 0
LEAGUE CITY
Megan Williams’s game-winning goal and a huge penalty-kick stop by keeper Alyssa Bullock delivered Clear Springs a win over Clear Creek on Friday.
Both teams return to action 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Springs (6-0 in District 24-6A) will be at Clear Falls, and Clear Creek (4-2) hosts Clear Brook.
Bye: Clear Falls
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 6, Baytown Lee 0
FRIENDSWOOD
Blynn Friberg and Katie Reyes led the Friendswood Lady Mustangs’ offense to a clear win at home Friday night over Lee.
Friberg had four assists and Reyes collected two goals for Friendswood. Lexy Trammell added two assists, and scoring a goal each were Lindsey Hudson, Victoria Davis, Emmye Outland and Olivia Schmidt.
The Lady Mustangs (6-0 in District 22-5A) are back on the pitch 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Goose Creek Memorial.
Other scores:
Goose Creek Memorial 4, Ball High 2
BOYS SCORES
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Springs 3
Dickinson 2, Alvin 1
Bye: Clear Falls
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Baytown Lee 1
Ball High 7, Goose Creek Memorial 1
Galena Park 2, Texas City 1
Crosby 3, Santa Fe 1
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
