It was a season of positive progress for both the boys and girls basketball programs at O’Connell, and evidence of that progress was further seen with a strong showing in the recently released TAPPS District 6-2A all-district awards.

Receiving first team accolades from the Buccaneers were senior guard Joseph Orrell, junior guard Christian Quinn and sophomore guard Chris Horton. Making the district’s second team were senior post Trey Cotton and senior forward Charles Jones, and rounding out O’Connell’s all-district awards was sophomore guard Cullen Doyle with an honorable mention.

For the Lady Bucs, sophomore post Brooke Cromie, freshman guard Re’Nae Horton and sophomore guard Leslie Rodriguez were all first team selections. Sophomore forward Rose Goetschius and junior guard Ansley McCulloch were picked for the second team.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Locations

Sports Editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription