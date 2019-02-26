It was a season of positive progress for both the boys and girls basketball programs at O’Connell, and evidence of that progress was further seen with a strong showing in the recently released TAPPS District 6-2A all-district awards.
Receiving first team accolades from the Buccaneers were senior guard Joseph Orrell, junior guard Christian Quinn and sophomore guard Chris Horton. Making the district’s second team were senior post Trey Cotton and senior forward Charles Jones, and rounding out O’Connell’s all-district awards was sophomore guard Cullen Doyle with an honorable mention.
For the Lady Bucs, sophomore post Brooke Cromie, freshman guard Re’Nae Horton and sophomore guard Leslie Rodriguez were all first team selections. Sophomore forward Rose Goetschius and junior guard Ansley McCulloch were picked for the second team.
