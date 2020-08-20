Hitchcock and La Marque’s football teams played in their first and only scrimmage tuneups before their seasons begin next week, as the Bulldogs hosted the Tomball Christian Warriors and the Cougars traveled to face the East Bernard Brahmas.
“It felt good to get out there and hit somebody different,” Hitchcock head football coach Craig Smith said. “I thought we did all right. The defense swarmed to the ball, we had some big plays, tried to work on a lot of different things. We felt good.”
The format for Hitchcock’s scrimmage saw the first team offense and defense get 20 plays each, with 15 plays for the second unit and 10 plays for the junior varsity.
Having a standout performance on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs was senior running back and defensive back Davin Preston, who scored one of two touchdowns for Hitchcock’s first-team offense on a 67-yard run to the end zone and snagged an interception on defense.
“It felt good to get back out for football season and get to running,” Preston said. “We had good competition, and it just felt good to get back out here.”
Preston’s twin brother Devin scored the Hitchcock first-team offense’s other touchdown on a 51-yard reception from quarterback Christian Dorsey, and the junior varsity scored a touchdown with a 70-yard scoring connection from Austin Gace to Damien McDaniel.
The star of the scrimmage on defense — which held all three Tomball Christian units scoreless — for the Bulldogs was senior outside linebacker Korion McNeal, who laid out some hard hits and recorded multiple tackles for loss playing with the first and second team squads.
“It felt great to be back out there with my brothers,” McNeal said.
Hitchcock opens its regular season 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at home against Van Vleck.
For La Marque, information on the Cougars scrimmage was not immediately available.
La Marque has its regular season opener 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Stingaree Stadium.
