By JAMES LACOMBE
The Daily News
2018 All-county softball teams
FIRST TEAM
• Baylee Klingler, sr., Dickinson (co-player of the year)
• Kelly Maxwell, sr., Clear Springs (co-player of the year)
• Brianna Aranzeta, jr., Clear Creek
• Jade Arroyo, sr., Texas City
• Morgan Childs, sr., Santa Fe
• Demi Elder, fr., Clear Springs
• Megan Lee, so., Clear Creek
• Madison Petrella, jr., Clear Creek
• Reese Reyna, fr., Santa Fe
• Britaney Shaw, jr., Ball High
• Tricia Yarotsky, fr., Friendswood
SECOND TEAM
• Payton Bean, fr., Clear Falls
• Maddy Blake, so., Santa Fe
• Rylie Bouvier, fr., Santa Fe
• Hannah Crawford, jr., Clear Springs
• Baylee Freudenberg, sr., Clear Falls
• Mya Holmes, fr., Texas City
• Sydney Moore, sr., Texas City
• Reagan Jones, so., Friendswood
• Ryleigh Mata, fr., Santa Fe
• Tavery Ortiz, fr., Texas City
• Ashley Ramber, sr., Clear Creek
HONRABLE MENTION
• Sierra Cothern, sr., Santa Fe
• Kendall Cross, sr., Friendswood
• Julianna Garcia, so, Santa Fe
• Deborah Jaeger, so., Texas City
• Malorie Langford, sr., Clear Springs
• Lindsey Leistad, sr., Clear Creek
• Chelsi Olvera, sr., Clear Falls
• Michelle Owens, sr., Santa Fe
• Gabby Prets, sr., Ball High
• Destinie Revier, sr., Santa Fe
• Erica Riley, jr., Clear Falls
• Jessica Skladal, sr., Clear Creek
• Kaylee Thomas, jr., Clear Springs
• Ciara Trahan, fr., Santa Fe
— James LaCombe
