Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Lake 0
HOUSTON
The Clear Creek Wildcats picked up a quality road win Friday night to remain undefeated in district play with 25-22, 25-13, 28-26 win at Clear Lake.
Leading the way for the Wildcats were Reaghan Thompson (13 kills, 11 blocks), Olivia Jones (seven kills), Stratton Sneed (six kills), Briana Zamora (26 digs), Mia Sauers (14 digs), Hannah Berg (11 digs), Daisy Mitchell (22 assists) and Emma Boland (13 assists).
Clear Creek (5-0 in district) will have another key 24-6A matchup 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Falls (3-1).
Dickinson 3, Clear Brook 2
FRIENDSWOOD
The Dickinson Lady Gators survived a tough challenge from Clear Brook on the road Friday, squeaking out an 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 20-25, 15-8 win.
Guiding the Lady Gators to victory were Brandolyn Freeman (19 kills), Madison Spells (14 kills), Callie Boone (nine kills, 19 digs), Elaina Spriggins (44 assists, 15 digs, three aces), Frida Moreno (five blocks), Addison Stanley (16 digs) and Lydia Baines (15 digs).
Dickinson (2-2 in district) has a tough task up next 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Springs (3-1).
Other score:
Clear Springs 3, Brazoswood 0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-21)
Bye:
Clear Falls
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Friendswood 2
FRIENDSWOOD
In what was described as a total team effort while playing in hostile territory, the Santa Fe Lady Indians picked up a signature win Friday night with a 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 15-9 triumph at Friendswood.
Top performers for the Lady Indians were Kenzie Smith (30 kills, 17 digs, six blocks), Dru Hawkins (12 kills), Kadee Frantz (nine kills, six blocks), Bethany Durant (nine kills, nine digs), Andee Stamper (eight kills, nine digs), Allie Walton (64 assists, 11 digs, two aces) and Emily Hardee (19 digs).
Player statistics for the Lady Mustangs weren’t immediately available.
Both teams are back in 22-5A action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Santa Fe (6-1 in district) hosts Baytown Lee (0-8), while Friendswood (6-2) is at Texas City (2-5).
Ball High 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors upped their status in the district standings on Homecoming night with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-17 win over Goose Creek Memorial.
Maggie Farmer led the charge on offense for the Lady Tors with nine kills, while Kate Lindamood had six kills. Chloe Stein racked up 16 assists, with Dazlin Allen chipping in nine assists. Sara Gabriel led the defense with 19 digs, with Farmer adding 11 digs.
Ball High (3-5 in district) returns to the floor 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home for a key matchup against La Porte (4-4).
Other score:
La Porte 3, Texas City 1 (25-15, 25-17, 26-28, 25-22)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
