Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 9, Ball High 7
GALVESTON
The Texas City Stings fell behind 6-0 after the first inning, but they managed to rally all the way back for a hard-fought victory over the Ball High Lady Tors on the island Friday afternoon.
Trailing 7-6, the Lady Stings staged a two-out rally in the top of the seventh. A bunt single by Messina White kept Texas City in the game, and she scored on a two-base fielding error after that to tie the game 7-7. After a Julianna Ramirez single, two runs came home on another error to give Texas City the 9-7 lead.
The Lady Tors stunned Texas City with a six-run bottom of the first. An error, a single from Stacey Lain and a walk drawn by Arianna Rodriguez loaded the bases, and an RBI walk worked by Reece Cammarn was followed by back-to-back RBI singles by Adriana Lopez and Grace Smith for a 3-0 lead.
Later in the bottom of the first, two runs scored on an error, and a grounder hit by Taylor McDaniel plated the sixth run of the opening frame.
The score sat at 7-2 at the end of the second inning after a two-out, two-run double hit by Dylayna Zornes in the top of the second and an RBI sac fly from Lopez in the bottom half of the frame.
A four-run top of the fifth inning saw Texas City trim its deficit to 7-6. Mya Holmes sparked the Lady Stings with a one-out, three-run home run, and later, Ramirez came through with a two-out RBI single.
Finishing with multi-hit games were Ramirez (2-for-4, one RBI, two runs), Jaycee Holt (2-for-4, two runs) and Tavery Ortiz (2-for-4, one run) for Texas City, and Lain (3-for-4, two runs) and Cammarn for Ball High.
The Lady Stings return to the field 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Goose Creek Memorial.
The Lady Tors have a district bye before picking the schedule back up 6:30 p.m. Friday at Goose Creek Memorial.
Santa Fe 17, Goose Creek Memorial 1 (4 innings)
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Indians established their dominance early with an eight-run top of the first inning and added six more in the third and three more in the fourth to make quick work of Goose Creek Memorial on the road Friday.
In the top of the first, an RBI double from Ryleigh Mata, an RBI single from Reese Reyna and an RBI grounder from Makenna Mitchell preceded a three-run home run smashed by Sidne Peters. Ciara Trahan then raked a two-run triple for the early 8-0 lead.
In the top of the third, a bases-loaded walk worked by Reyna and a fielder’s choice pushed the lead to 10-0. Following another bases-loaded walk, three Santa Fe runs scored on an error for a 14-0 lead.
Reyna then put a cap on the scoring in style with a three-run home run in the top of the fourth.
Leading the Lady Indians’ offensive outburst were Reyna (2-for-3, five RBIs, two runs), Trahan (2-for-4, two RBIs, three runs) and Ashley Nickerson (2-for-3, two runs).
Santa Fe will have a key district contest in its next game, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against La Porte.
