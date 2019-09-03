Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Springs 3, Katy Taylor 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers got some relief from their brutal non-district schedule, cruising to a 25-7, 25-13, 25-21 win over Katy Taylor at home Tuesday night.
Leading the Chargers in the match were Alana Dawson (10 kills), Shyia Richardson (10 kills), Avery Reynolds (21 assists, two aces, six digs), Isabela Demers (10 assists), Tori Gehret (seven digs) and Linsey Sackett (four aces).
Clear Springs will hope to keep on rolling in its next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at Santa Fe.
Texas City 3, Port Neches-Groves 2
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings overcame a sluggish start and dropping the match’s first two sets to record a come-from-behind win Tuesday night at home over Port Neches-Groves by the scores of 21-25, 22-25, 25-11, 25-10 and 20-18.
Leading the Lady Stings were Ashlynn Lewis (11 kills, four aces), Haley James (22 digs) and Macee Medina (22 digs). Also of note, Jayla Diaz-Medina and Lexi Colon each had 21 serves without an error.
Texas City remains at home for its next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Friday against Baytown Sterling.
