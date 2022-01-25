Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A

Dickinson 61, Brazoswood 41

CLUTE

The Dickinson Lady Gators took care of business on the road Tuesday night to keep their playoff hopes afloat with a win against Brazoswood.

Leading the way for the Lady Gators were Danielle Porter (26 points), Tiffany Ngyuen (13 points) and Jasmine Hansley (eight points).

Dickinson (4-5 in district) returns to action 7 p.m. next Tuesday at home against 24-6A leaders Clear Brook (9-0).

Other score:

Clear Falls 59, Clear Springs 51

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A

Baytown Sterling 63, Texas City 32

BAYTOWN

Sterling proved to be too tough on its home floor Tuesday night, as the Texas City Lady Stings were handed a tough defeat.

Kamille Merchant led the Lady Stings with 10 points.

Texas City (1-12 in district) will try for a win again at home 7 p.m. Friday against Santa Fe (4-8).

Other scores:

Manvel 78, Ball High 11

La Porte at Friendswood, N/A

Bye: Santa Fe

GIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A

La Marque 43, West Columbia 32

WEST COLUMBIA

The La Marque Lady Cougars picked up a huge road win Tuesday night to pull even with West Columbia for second place in the district standings.

Iyanna Moore led La Marque with 19 points, followed by Nic Etienne with nine points.

Up next for the Lady Coogs (6-3 in district) is a game 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Brazosport (N/A).

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 80, Boling 44

BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A

Dickinson 92, Brazoswood 41

DICKINSON

With a huge matchup looming, the Dickinson Gators left little doubt in Tuesday night’s outcome on their home floor with a convincing win over Brazoswood.

Chase Johnson poured in 33 points to lead the Gators. PJ Williams and Qasim Boyd each added 12 points, while Jayson McGaskey-Caldwell had 10 points, Joshua Wooley had nine points, and Zyon Little finished with seven points and six assists. A returning Donovan Green collected eight rebounds.

After a district bye Friday, Dickinson (6-1 in district) has a 24-6A showdown with Clear Brook (6-1) at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.

Clear Falls 59, Clear Springs 55 (OT)

LEAGUE CITY

The Clear Falls Knights kept their positive momentum rolling with a hard road win Tuesday night at Clear Springs.

Top performers for the Knights were Corey Kelly (16 points, 12 rebounds), Luke Vidal (15 points) and Orlando Horton Jr. (13 points, six assists).

The Chargers’ stats weren’t immediately available.

Both teams return to the court 7 p.m. Friday. Clear Falls (5-2 in district) hosts Clear Lake (2-4), while Clear Springs (3-4) will be at Clear Creek (2-5).

Other score:

Clear Brook 70, Clear Creek 52

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

La Porte 58, Friendswood 42

Baytown Sterling at Texas City, N/A

Manvel at Ball High, N/A

Bye: Santa Fe

BOYS DISTRICT 25-4A

La Marque 86, West Columbia 52

LA MARQUE

The La Marque Cougars bounced back from their first district loss of the season with a rout of West Columbia at home Tuesday night.

La Marque was led by Bryce Parson (17 points), Herman Raleigh Jr. (17 points), Jordan Jackson-Spry (12 points), Xavier Clayton (10 points), Wayne Green Jr. (nine points) and Anthony Murphy Jr. (nine points).

The Cougars (6-1 in district) will be back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday for a key matchup at Brazosport (6-1).

BOYS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 106, Boling 25

Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

