Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 61, Brazoswood 41
CLUTE
The Dickinson Lady Gators took care of business on the road Tuesday night to keep their playoff hopes afloat with a win against Brazoswood.
Leading the way for the Lady Gators were Danielle Porter (26 points), Tiffany Ngyuen (13 points) and Jasmine Hansley (eight points).
Dickinson (4-5 in district) returns to action 7 p.m. next Tuesday at home against 24-6A leaders Clear Brook (9-0).
Other score:
Clear Falls 59, Clear Springs 51
GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A
Baytown Sterling 63, Texas City 32
BAYTOWN
Sterling proved to be too tough on its home floor Tuesday night, as the Texas City Lady Stings were handed a tough defeat.
Kamille Merchant led the Lady Stings with 10 points.
Texas City (1-12 in district) will try for a win again at home 7 p.m. Friday against Santa Fe (4-8).
Other scores:
Manvel 78, Ball High 11
La Porte at Friendswood, N/A
Bye: Santa Fe
GIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A
La Marque 43, West Columbia 32
WEST COLUMBIA
The La Marque Lady Cougars picked up a huge road win Tuesday night to pull even with West Columbia for second place in the district standings.
Iyanna Moore led La Marque with 19 points, followed by Nic Etienne with nine points.
Up next for the Lady Coogs (6-3 in district) is a game 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Brazosport (N/A).
GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 80, Boling 44
BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 92, Brazoswood 41
DICKINSON
With a huge matchup looming, the Dickinson Gators left little doubt in Tuesday night’s outcome on their home floor with a convincing win over Brazoswood.
Chase Johnson poured in 33 points to lead the Gators. PJ Williams and Qasim Boyd each added 12 points, while Jayson McGaskey-Caldwell had 10 points, Joshua Wooley had nine points, and Zyon Little finished with seven points and six assists. A returning Donovan Green collected eight rebounds.
After a district bye Friday, Dickinson (6-1 in district) has a 24-6A showdown with Clear Brook (6-1) at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
Clear Falls 59, Clear Springs 55 (OT)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights kept their positive momentum rolling with a hard road win Tuesday night at Clear Springs.
Top performers for the Knights were Corey Kelly (16 points, 12 rebounds), Luke Vidal (15 points) and Orlando Horton Jr. (13 points, six assists).
The Chargers’ stats weren’t immediately available.
Both teams return to the court 7 p.m. Friday. Clear Falls (5-2 in district) hosts Clear Lake (2-4), while Clear Springs (3-4) will be at Clear Creek (2-5).
Other score:
Clear Brook 70, Clear Creek 52
BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
La Porte 58, Friendswood 42
Baytown Sterling at Texas City, N/A
Manvel at Ball High, N/A
Bye: Santa Fe
BOYS DISTRICT 25-4A
La Marque 86, West Columbia 52
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Cougars bounced back from their first district loss of the season with a rout of West Columbia at home Tuesday night.
La Marque was led by Bryce Parson (17 points), Herman Raleigh Jr. (17 points), Jordan Jackson-Spry (12 points), Xavier Clayton (10 points), Wayne Green Jr. (nine points) and Anthony Murphy Jr. (nine points).
The Cougars (6-1 in district) will be back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday for a key matchup at Brazosport (6-1).
BOYS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 106, Boling 25
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
