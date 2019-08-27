Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Ball High 3, Stafford 0
STAFFORD
The Ball High Lady Tors dominated Stafford on the road Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-13 sweep.
In the final set, Caroline Baze led a 17-point scoring run in what was, overall, a well-rounded effort from the Lady Tors. Maggie Farmer and Logan Kelly had seven kills apiece. In addition to eight aces, Baze also recorded 16 assists. Sara Gabriel was the anchor of the defense with 26 digs, and Chriss Leblanc logged a season-high five blocks.
Ball High will enter Santa Fe’s Labor Day Classic tournament Thursday and Saturday, and in between that, will host Rosenberg Terry at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Katy 3, Clear Creek 0
KATY
The momentum from two epic wins last week did not carry over to the Clear Creek Wildcats’ match Tuesday at Katy, as the Lady Tigers notched a 25-14, 25-23, 25-9 win.
Clear Creek could not get much offense going, as Aaliyah Ellis and Raegan Thompson tied for the team lead in kills with five. Ellis also chipped in three blocks, and Briana Zamora led the defense with 15 digs. Spencer Plato tallied 15 assists.
The Wildcats will look to shake off the loss when they co-host the CCISD Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.
Texas City 3, Dickinson 1
TEXAS CITY
In a playoff-like atmosphere and the stands packed on both sides, the Texas City Lady Stings defended their home floor Tuesday with an exciting 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 win over their neighbors to the north Dickinson.
Now winners of nine straight, the Lady Stings were led by Haley James (10 kills, 25 digs), Ashlynn Lewis (12 kills, 5.5 blocks), Jayla Diaz-Medina (17 assists) and Macee Medina (18 digs). Of note, Bella Waggoner and Diaz-Medina had 22 and 21 serves, respectively, without a service error.
The Lady Gators’ leaders were Janell Harvell (16 kills), Emalee Allen (13 kills), Destiny Tom (33 assists, 24 digs) and Brandolyn Freeman (five blocks).
Texas City will enter Santa Fe’s Labor Day Classic tournament Thursday and Saturday, and in between that will have a road match 6:30 p.m. Friday at Alvin Shadow Creek.
Dickinson returns to the court 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Brazoswood.
Pearland 3, Santa Fe 2
PEARLAND
In a marathon of a match, the Santa Fe Lady Indians came just a bit short against perennial Class 6A contender Pearland, as the Lady Oilers eked out a 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 16-14 win at home Tuesday.
Leading Santa Fe in the close defeat were Kenzie Smith (18 kills, three blocks), Kassidy Taves (14 kills, three blocks, 12 digs), Freedom Stephenson (31 digs), Elena Dondonay (20 digs), Shelby Freudensprung (three aces, 13 digs) and Rachael Douglas (six blocks).
Up next, the Lady Indians host their Labor Day Classic tournament, which will be held Thursday and Saturday. Santa Fe also has a home match 6:30 p.m. Friday against Manvel.
Other scores:
Deer Park 3, Friendswood 1 (25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16)
Hitchcock 3, O’Connell 0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-13)
