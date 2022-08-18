WEBSTER
With a new venue but the same strong competition, the two-day Dickinson Lady Gator Classic tournament opened up with rousing rounds pool play Thursday.
While each team strived to win as many matches as they could, a more valuable commodity than victories in the early-season tournament is simply getting less seasoned players plenty of on-court experience.
“We have a lot of young kids, so as much as I can get these kids out on the court and get reps for them, that’s what we need,” Santa Fe Lady Indians head volleyball coach Jennifer Webb said. “We’re trying to find somebody who’s going to step up and take on that leadership role.”
As has been the case with some of their other early-season matches, the Lady Indians battled from behind to win their tournament opener over Angleton with a 25-23, 25-18 sweep. Santa Fe then overcame a tough second set in a 25-11, 22-25, 25-16 win over Alief Hastings before falling in the final game of pool play 25-12, 25-16 to Richmond Foster.
The hosting Dickinson Lady Gators also sought the valuable experience gained through tournament play, as they hosted the event at a new venue — moving from their home gym to the Absolute Volleyball Academy of Texas’ facility in Webster.
“It’s running really smoothly,” Dickinson head volleyball coach Kati Farias said. “Having eight courts helps a lot with us being able to stay on schedule and running eight pools rather than five, but, of course, we miss being at our home site, as well.”
Dickinson started off the day hot with a 25-15, 25-7 win over Baytown Lee, but stumbled against a scrappy Pasadena team in a 25-18, 25-23 loss and against a top-notch Barbers Hill squad in a 25-18, 25-9 defeat.
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs pushed through some struggles throughout the day to finish pool play an undefeated 3-0, giving themselves a shot at the tournament’s top prize when the knockout stage commences Saturday.
Friendswood made short work of Goose Creek Memorial (25-14, 25-16) and Stafford (25-9, 25-10) before surviving a nail-biter against Brazoswood (17-25, 25-13, 28-26).
“We made a lot of mistakes, but we found a way to win and that’s what matters,” Friendswood head volleyball coach Sarah Paulk said. “Everyone is going to give us their best game, and we have to be ready always, no matter what.”
Friendswood will enter the tournament’s gold bracket with a 9 a.m. match against Humble Summer Creek.
Santa Fe is slotted into the silver bracket where a first-round matchup 10 a.m. against Pasadena Dobie.
Dickinson will look to make strides in the bronze bracket, starting with a match 10 a.m. against Fort Bend Hightower.
All the knockout bracket matches will be Saturday back at the AVA facility in Webster.
