The Friendswood Mustangs swim and dive team hosted the “FISD Sprint Kickoff Meet” on Oct. 3 at the Friendswood Natatorium in what was Friendswood’s first meet of the season.
The Mustangs faced off against Clear Springs High School and Alvin High School. The Friendswood boys and girls teams won their respective meets with the girls scoring 750 and the boys scoring 604 for a combined 1,354 total.
In the girls 100-yard relay, Lezli Sisung, Peyton Becker, Abigail Nelson and Leah Givens took first place. Meanwhile, Brooke Hubenak, Riley Holcomb, Mara White and Bella Allen finished in third place.
The Mustangs also had Sisung, Becker, Nelson and Givens take first place in the girls 100-yard freestyle relay. Hallie Ratcliff, Hubenak, Alex Linden and Allen took third place in the event.
For the Friendswood boys, Daniel Morgan, Tony Laurito, Todd Sisung and Ethan Long took second place in the 100-yard medley relay. Additionally, Joshua Sakahara, Fletcher Wells, Chayton Budzik and Luke LeCompte finished third place.
In the 100-yard freestyle relay, Morgan, Long, Sisung and Laurito finished second place.
The Friendswood Mustangs had the following players collect individual wins during the event. Givens (1st), Becker (2nd) and Allen (3rd) in the girls 50-yard freestyle; Laurito (1st) and Marshall Odom (2nd) in the boys 50-yard freestyle; Sisung (1st) and Nelson (2nd) in the girls 50-yard backstroke; Laurito (2nd) and Odom (3rd) in the boys 50-yard backstroke; Givens (1st), Sisung (2nd) and Nelson (3rd) in the girls 100-yard freestyle; Laurito (3rd) in the boys 100-yard freestyle; Becker (1st), Givens (2nd) and Holcomb (3rd) in the girls 50 yard breaststroke; Laurito (1st) in the boys 50-yard breaststroke; Sisung (1st), Nelson (2nd) and Linden (3rd) in the girls 50-yard butterfly; and Laurito (1st) and Odom (2nd) in the boys 50-yard butterfly.
Head coach Craig Sikkema and varsity assistant Monica Whitsett coach the Friendswood Mustang swim and dive team.
