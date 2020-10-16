Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school footbal
Bay Area Christian 44, Beaumont Legacy Christian 20
LEAGUE CITY
Bay Area Christian (2-1, 1-0 in district) dominated at home with a 44-20 win against Legacy Christian Academy (1-3, 0-1) on Friday night.
Smith Neve got the game going with a 25-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. The Broncos would get a safety against the Warriors. Quarterback Adam Atwell threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Griego.
Dalton Spriggs rounded out BAC’s first-quarter scoring with a 5-yard rushing touchdown, and the Broncos took a 23-7 lead.
The Broncos never looked back and outscored the Warriors for the rest of the game.
BAC’s Wesley Barnes got a 12-yard touchdown run. Neve scored another 8-yard touchdown run. Dylan Willingham exploded for a 73-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to finish off Legacy Christian Academy.
Neve had one interception, and Ty Cappi also had one interception. Kade Sink had seven tackles on defense for the Broncos.
Bay Area Christian will go on the road to face the Cooper Dragons (3-0) on Friday.
La Marque 10, Brookshire Royal 7 (OT)
BROOKSHIRE
The La Marque Cougars (2-4, 2-0 in district) won a thrilling overtime game against the Royal Falcons (1-3, 0-2) 10-7 in overtime on the road Friday night.
The game was still 7-0 heading into the fourth quarter with The Falcons leading. The Cougars drove down the field to tie the game 7-7 with a passing touchdown with four minutes to go.
After a back-and-fourth quarter, La Marque scored the game-winning 28-yard field goal to win 10-7 against Royal.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons got on the board first with a 4-yard rushing touchdown.
La Marque will face winless Wharton (0-7, 0-2) in a conference game at home Thursday.
Hitchcock 43, Hempstead 19
HEMPSTEAD
The Hitchcock Bulldogs (5-2, 1-1 in district) used a 30-point second quarter to help finish off the Hempstead Bobcats (0-5, 0-2) 43-19 on Friday night.
The Bulldogs got a 28-yard touchdown and two-point conversion in the second quarter. Hitchcock then used a 62-yard touchdown pass and another two-point conversion in the second quarter. The Bulldogs got a 51-yard rushing touchdown and a 3-yard rushing touchdown, but they finished 1 for 2 on two-point conversion tries to take a 30-19 lead at halftime.
Hitchcock shut out Hempstead’s offense in the second half while tacking on 13 points in the third quarter.
The Hitchcock Bulldogs will return home to face Boling (3-2, 0-1) on Friday night.
