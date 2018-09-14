Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Alvin 0
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek star middle blocker Allie Garland had a match to remember, as the Wildcats cruised to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-19 win over Alvin on Friday.
Garland had 19 kills on 19 swings for a ridiculous 1.000 hitting percentage to lead Clear Creek to the win. Garland added three blocks and an ace to her spectacular showing.
Also leading the way for Clear Creek were Riley Brantley (eight kills, two blocks), Spencer Plato (35 assists) and Miranda Phelps (11 digs).
The Wildcats (3-0 in district) return to 24-6A play 6 p.m. next Friday at Clear Lake (1-1).
Clear Falls 3, Dickinson 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights recorded their second straight sweep in district play Friday with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-17 win over the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Clear Falls player statistics were not immediately available.
Amaya Young (14 kills, 11 digs), Destiny Tom (25 assists, seven digs) and Sharanda Anderson (six kills, 11 digs) led Dickinson.
Both teams are back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Knights (2-1 in district) will look to take care of business at Alvin (0-2), while the Lady Gators (1-2) have another tough test at home against Clear Springs (2-0).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Baytown Lee 0
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians made quick work of Lee on Friday with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-12 sweep.
Kassidy Taves rattled off an impressive seven aces, and also chipped in 12 assists. Kylie Verm and Jill Gibbs led the Lady Indians’ attack with eight kills each. Elena Dondonay paced the offense with 20 assists, and Freedom Stephenson led the defense with 13 digs.
Santa Fe (2-1 in district) will have a key 22-5A match 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Goose Creek Memorial (2-1).
Goose Creek Memorial 3, Texas City 0
BAYTOWN
The Texas City Lady Stings were on the wrong end of a clean sweep Friday, falling to Goose Creek Memorial by the scores of 17-25, 20-25 and 17-25.
Ny’Keyia Letroise had seven kills and Tahjea Smith had three blocks to lead the Lady Stings’ efforts.
Texas City (1-2 in district) will look to rebound, but will have another tough test 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crosby (2-0).
Other scores:
Clear Springs 3, Clear Brook 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-18)
Editor’s note: Ball High’s scheduled home match Friday against Crosby was moved to 11 a.m. Saturday due to severe weather.
