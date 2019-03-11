Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISRTICT 22-5A
Friendswood 16, Galena Park 0 (3 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
After completing a statement district win on Friday, Friendswood wasted no time in crushing Galena Park on Monday night.
Friendswood started the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles by Tricia Yarotsky and Reagan Jones, and a passed ball allowed Yarotsky to score game’s first run. Chloe Riassetto then connected on a one-out RBI single making the score 2-0.
A leadoff single by Maddie Wilson and consecutive one-out walks to Yarotsky and Jones on eight pitches loaded the bases full of Mustangs for Riassetto to clear the bases with a double. After Bayleigh Lay walked, Elizabeth Higgins smacked a two-out two-run double that completed Friendswood’s five-run second inning.
The Lady Mustangs’ batters did not record an out in the bottom of the third inning as 12 straight reached base on five walks, four singles and three hit by pitches. Half of the free baserunners ended up with RBIs, including three consecutive for runs 12, 13 and 14.
Yarotsky then followed with a walk-off two-run single to center. Bayleigh Lay also had a two-RBI single in the inning.
Notable Lady Mustang stats: Yarotsky (3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs), Riassetto (2-for-2 with four RBIs), Jones (three runs), Lay (two runs, two RBIs), Higgins (two RBIs), Wilson (three runs).
Haven Franks struck out five in three shutout innings of two-hit ball with one walk.
Friendswood (5-0 in District 22-5A) hosts Ball High at 6:30 p.m. March 19.
Santa Fe 12, Baytown Lee 0
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians clocked 12 hits and two pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout in their win over Lee on Monday.
A five-run top of the third inning blew the game wide open in Santa Fe’s favor. Following back-to-back run-scoring fielder’s choice grounders, Rylie Bouvier blasted a three-run home run to center field for the 5-0 lead.
The Lady Indians tacked on two more runs in the top of the fourth thanks to a pair of RBI singles from Ciara Trahan and Bouvier. Santa Fe pushed its lead to 9-0 in the top of the sixth on an RBI triple from Trahan followed by an RBI single from Kailey Jones.
Trahan’s second run-scoring triple of the game — this one driving in two runs — and another RBI single from Jones capped off Santa Fe’s run total in the top of the seventh.
Maddy Blake picked up the win in the circle, giving up two hits and no walks with three strikeouts in five shutout innings. Faith Boles did the rest of the work, tossing the final two scoreless innings and giving up one hit and one was with two strikeouts.
Leading the Lady Indians’ offense were Trahan (4-for-5, four RBIs, four runs), Jones (2-for-2, two RBIs), Bouvier (2-for-4, four RBIs, one run) and Juliana Garcia (2-for-3, one RBI, one run).
Santa Fe (4-1 in district) will take the rest of spring break off before returning to 6:30 p.m. March 19 at home against Goose Creek Memorial.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
In a game that featured four hits on each side, Clear Springs used a three-run second inning to defeat Dickinson on Monday afternoon.
With one out, back-to-back hits by Ashley Walker (single) and Mya Casanova (RBI double) started the scoring for the Chargers.
Demi Elder then legged out an RBI triple, and stole home during the next at bat.
Dickinson could not capitalize on leadoff singles in the first (Mia Terry) and third (Jerzie Pelham) or on a one-out double by Cassidy Lee in the fourth.
Cassidy Lee was solid in relief for the Lady Gators pitching 5.1 innings of one-hit ball and striking out two.
Kaylee Thomas struck out six, walked one and allowed four hits in her seven-inning complete game shutout victory.
Both teams will be back in action March 19 at 6:30 p.m. as Clear Springs (2-1 in District 24-6A) has a big test at home against Alvin (3-0), and Dickinson (1-3) will be looking to bounce back on the road against Clear Brook (0-3).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
