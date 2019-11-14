The 62nd Annual CCISD Peggy Whitley Classic kicked off with pool play Thursday at both Clear Creek and Clear Springs high schools.
Clear Springs 61, Cy Springs 38
Clear Springs started strong and won every quarter that included winning the first, 14-7.
Kylie Minter paced the Chargers with 19 points, as she scored 12 of Clear Springs' 18 points in the second quarter — including making three of her game-high four 3-pointers in the quarter — to give the Chargers a 32-22 halftime lead.
Other scoring leaders for Clear Springs were Kenna Gibson (14 points) and Niyah Johnson (12 points)
Amber Williams led the Lady Panthers with 14 points.
Clear Springs 72, Houston Bellaire 31
The Chargers used strong middle quarters to race past Bellaire in their final pool play game to go 2-0 on Thursday.
Leading 13-7 after one, Clear Springs outscored the Lady Cardinals 41-11 in the second (20-7) and third (21-4) quarters to take a 54-18 lead into the final quarter.
Niyah Johnson had the hot had for Clear Springs, scoring a game-high 21 points.
Emma McIntosh scored eight of her 13 points the second quarter for the Chargers.
Clear Springs made eight 3-pointers, led by McIntosh’s three compared to Bellaire’s one.
Nia McGee had 12 points for the Lady Cardinals
Clear Springs will tangle with District 24-6A rival Clear Falls in the first round of the gold bracket noon Friday at Clear Creek’s Gym 3.
Clear Falls 69, Pearland Dawson 45
Clear Falls improved to 2-0 in pool play thanks to a dominant second quarter that saw the Knights outscore Dawson 23-10 to extend their lead to 41-22 into halftime.
The third quarter also belonged to Clear Falls with a 12-5 edge.
The dynamic scoring duo of Alexis Clayborne (20 points) and Josephine Adegbite (19 points) paced the Knights.
Jalayah Ingram tallied 18 for the Lady Eagles.
Clear Falls 67, Fort Bend Elkins 30
Led by four Clear Falls Knights players scoring in double figures, Clear Falls dominated Elkins in the battle of the Knights.
Josephine Adegbite scored eight of her 13 points in the first to pace Clear Falls to a 19-4 opening quarter advantage.
In the second quarter both teams combined for 38 points and 25 attempted free throws.
Clear Falls made 11 of 15 led by Lauryn Small (6-for-6) and Niah Richard (5-for-6) from the charity stripe. Elkins converted on 8 of 10.
Leading 41-20 at the half, Clear Falls tallied 13 points in both the second half quarters compared to Elkins seven and three.
Richard with a team-high 17 points for Clear Falls, Small tallied 13 points and Alexis Clayborne chipped in with 10 points.
Clear Falls will start gold bracket competition against Clear Springs noon Friday in Clear Creek’s Gym 3.
Clear Creek 38, Houston C.E. King 18
In a game that started with scoring hard to come by, Clear Creek’s Savannah Johnson made a transition layup for the game's first points at the 1:50 mark in the first quarter that saw the Wildcats lead 4-0 after one.
The Wildcats forced 11 C.E. King turnovers in the second quarter (32 for the game), and six of those came in the first three minutes allowing Clear Creek to extend its lead to 9-0.
Eight straight points from Kyndal Johnson that included back-to-back 3-point swishes from the left wing in a 38-second span gave Clear Creek a 19-0 lead with 1:37 left in the half.
With the Wildcats leading 20-0 at the start of the third, both teams scored 18 points in the second half and Clear Creek converted 6 of 10 free-throws in the third and 9 of 15 in the game. Whereas C.E. King finished 5-for-14 from the line.
A tough and-one by Turiya Coleman (11 points and nine rebounds) gave the Lady Panthers their first points of the contest with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter.
Kendal Valois led Clear Creek with nine points
Fort Bend Hightower 55, Clear Creek 33
In a game that resembled a track meet, the Lady Hurricanes used a strong second half to take down Clear Creek.
After an exhilarating first quarter that saw Hightower win 14-8, both teams brought the fireworks in the second quarter.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from the Wildcats' Kendal Valois and Elvia Ellis followed by both teams trading nice and-ones by Hightower’s Victoria Chidomere and Clear Creek’s Helene Carney made the score 21-19, Lady Hurricanes.
The last Wildcat sparkle came from Kyndal Johnson as she swished a 3-pointer to tie the game at 24-24 with 34 seconds left until halftime.
After Johnson connected on all four of her free throws to tie the game again at 26-26 and 28-28 in the third quarter, Hightower closed the final 4:31 of the quarter on an 11-1 run.
Hightower was able to run and score in transition frequently in the second half that aided the Lady Hurricanes to outscore Wildcats 31-9.
During this run Destini Lombard had several razzle-dazzle baskets for the Lady Hurricanes.
Free throws were the story for Clear Creek in the second half as all the Wildcats' points came from the charity stripe in the second half.
Clear Creek shot 9-for-16 and 15-for-30 for the game. Hightower finished with 17-for-27 from the line in the contest.
Johnson led the Wildcats with 10 points, and Ellis stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, nine rebounds, and two blocks.
Four Lady Hurricanes combined for 45 points: Tae’lor Purvis (13 points and seven rebounds), Lombard (12 points), Zaria Johnson (10 points) and Chidomere (10 points and eight rebounds).
Finishing 1-1 in pool play, Clear Creek will be in the silver bracket, and will play at home against Magnolia West at noon Friday in Butler Gym.
Tomball Memorial 44, Ball High 36
After Ball High scored eight of the first 13 points to start the second quarter, which saw four different Lady Tors score, Tomball Memorial closed the quarter on a 9-3 run in the final 4:06 giving them a 26-19 halftime advantage.
Before the Lady Wildcat run, Breanna Batiste’s jumper with 5:45 left gave Ball High a 17-14 lead, the largest lead at the time.
The first half had seven lead changes and five ties, and the last basket of the second quarter was a nice and-one from Bebe Galloway.
Katelyn Chomoko (11 points) had her paws all over the second quarter for Memorial with seven points, two rebounds and a block.
A game of runs started in the third quarter as the Lady Wildcats scored the first six points before strong defense aided the Lady Tors to score the next eight. During this run Galloway blocked a 3-point attempt and passed ball to Ari Smith for a transition layup.
Chomoko then finished a sweet buzzer beating scoop layup to give the Lady Wildcats a 34-30 advantage after three.
Feeding off Chomoko’s shot, Memorial scored eight straight points before Ball High was able to add points on the scoreboard in the fourth on two made free throws by Katie Carter with 3:59 left in the contest.
Taylor Pedersen scored eight of her teams 10 points in the fourth quarter. Pedersen had a game-high 18 points and corralled nine rebounds for Memorial.
Three Lady Tors scored nine points: Carter, Smith (three blocks) and Galloway (six blocks and four rebounds).
Bria Holmes added seven points and six rebounds for Ball High.
The Lady Tors converted 13 of 17 free throws in the contest. Memorial was 5-for-7.
Fort Bend Ridge Point 54, Ball High 31
A strong second quarter that saw Ridge Point outscore Ball High 14-3 was the difference.
After Ari Smith’s 3-pointer with 4:49 left in the first quarter gave Ball High its only lead at 5-2, the Lady Panthers took control.
At the end of the first quarter and the start of the second, Ridge Point’s next three baskets were threes, making the score 19-9 Lady Panthers with 4:41 remaining until halftime.
Aleighyah Fontenot (17 points and five rebounds) and Dala Allen (16 points and seven rebounds) each scored 10 points for the Lady Panthers in the first half aiding Ridge Point to a 27-10 halftime lead.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Smith and Katie Carter to start the third quarter reduced the Ball High deficit to 11 points, the closest they would be for the remainder of the contest.
Smith led the Lady Tors with 11 points and seven rebounds. Bebe Galloway stuffed the stat sheet with nine rebounds, six points, and five blocks.
Carter and Bria Holmes each had six points.
Ball High will be looking to finish the tournament strong as they will be in the bronze bracket. The Lady Tors' first game is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at Clear Creek’s Carlisle Gym.
