PASADENA
After a five-set marathon in their bi-district Tuesday, the Clear Falls Knights made short work of Kingwood in their area-round match Friday, sweeping the Lady Mustangs by the scores of 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 at Phillips Field House.
Leading the effort for Clear Falls were Mia Johnson (14 kills, eight digs), Rachel Brown (eight kills, three blocks), Krysta Boaz (seven kills), Blakely Montgomery (31 assists, three aces), Nicole Sheffield (seven blocks) and Gracie Lewis (17 digs).
The Knights move on to the Region III-6A quarterfinals where they will face Deer Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Neal Center in Channelview.
— James LaCombe
