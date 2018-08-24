Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
Ball High 3, Sweeny 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors held off a game Sweeny squad to record a 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 sweep Friday.
Tori Mallard was again a leader for Ball High with nine kills and two blocks. Logan Kelly was not far behind with eight kills. Caroline Baze had 17 assists, while Jaelyn Williams added 11 assists. Sara Gabriel led the defense with 14 digs.
The Lady Tors will resume play in the Richmond Foster Tournament on Saturday before returning home 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Stafford.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
