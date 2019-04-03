Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 8, Ball High 4
GALVESTON
The Santa Fe Lady Indians scored six of their eight runs in the first three innings and fended off a determined Ball High Lady Tors team late to pick up the win.
Maggie Childs knocked a two-out, two-run single in the top of the first that drove in Ciara Trahan (leadoff single) and Ryleigh Mata (one-out walk) to scratch the first runs on the board.
Another two-out hit plated Santa Fe’s third run in the top of the second when Juliana Garcia smacked an RBI single to score Ashley Nickerson, who led off the inning with a walk, advanced to second on a one-out Kailey Jones single and moved to third on a groundout.
The Lady Indians really brought the big bats in a three-run top of the third. Mata led off with a double, and was driven home by a Rylie Bouvier single. Then, Reese Reyna smashed a two-run home run for the 6-0 lead.
Bouvier was plunked to lead off the top of the fifth, and three errors and an RBI fielder’s choice from Reyna helped Santa Fe tack on two more runs for an 8-0 lead.
Refusing to quit, the Lady Tors pieced together a three-run bottom of the fifth to end a shutout bid.
Haley Hall led off the inning with a single, and a one-out Mackenzie Clark bunt single put runners on the corners. Hall then raced home on a wild pitch for Ball High’s first run. Consecutive walks drawn by Britaney Shaw and Grace Smith loaded the bases, and after a strikeout, Clark scored on a passed ball.
Arianna Rodriguez re-loaded the bases and extended the frame by getting hit by a pitch, and Shaw scored on another wild pitch to trim Santa Fe’s lead to 8-3.
The Lady Tors had a little more life in them in the bottom of the seventh, but could not complete the unlikely comeback. Smith drew a two-out walk to keep the game going, advanced to second base on a passed ball, and rounded third base and came home on an error for the final Ball High run.
All but one of Santa Fe’s starting batters recorded a base hit, led by Reyna’s 2-for-4, three-RBI night.
Hall (2-for-3, one run) and Clark (2-for-4, one run) had multi-hit games for Ball High.
Both teams return to action 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Indians (8-2 in district) will try to knock off 22-5A powerhouse Friendswood (10-0) on the road, while the Lady Tors (1-9) will try to gain some traction at home against Galena Park (4-6).
Friendswood 9, Texas City 1
FRIENDSWOOD
Early runs backed the strong complete game pitching performance by Friendswood’s Chloe Riassetto (7 innings, one hit, five walks, 16 strikeouts, 0 earned runs) in the Lady Mustangs’ home win Tuesday night over the Texas City Lady Stings.
Friendswood was off and running to an early 3-0 lead in the first thanks a leadoff error and a walk to Riassetto that set up two consecutive two-out run-scoring singles by Bayleigh Lay and Lauren Adams (two RBIs).
The Lady Mustangs added a run in each of the next two innings when Maddie Wilson connected on a leadoff home run in the second, and courtesy runner Hannah Canfield (for Elizabeth Higgins started the third with single) stole second base, advanced to third on a Reagan Jones single, and then stole home.
Texas City capitalized on a Friendswood error in the top of the sixth to score the team’s lone run. After Davionna Driscoll singled advancing Kapri Kershaw (leadoff walk) to third, Kershaw then was able to score on the error.
Three of the four Friendswood hits in the bottom of the sixth were run-scoring hits by Jones (RBI double), Amani Adi (RBI single) and KK Esparza (two RBI double).
Jones had a game-high two hits for the Lady Mustangs.
Both teams will be back in action on Friday at 6:30p.m, when Friendswood (10-0 in District 22-5A) hosts Santa Fe and Texas City (4-6) travels to Baytown Lee (1-9).
TAPPS
O’Connell 20, Clear Lake Grace Christian 15
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers emerged from a shootout Tuesday against Clear Lake Grace Christian victorious to remain unbeaten in district play.
Picking up multi-hit outings for O’Connell in the high-scoring affair were Brooke Cromie (3-for-4, five RBIs, three runs, two steals), Ansley McCulloch (2-for-2, two RBIs, four runs, two steals), Mary Claire Blackburn (2-for-3, one RBI, three runs, one steal), Roomie Castro (2-for-4, one RBI, one run), Bailey Bacon (2-for-5, one RBI, one run) and Olivia Blackburn (2-for-5, one RBI, one run).
The Lady Bucs improve to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district play, and will next take on KIPP Houston at home 5 p.m. Friday in a non-district game.
(Monday)
OConnell 15, Beaumont Legacy 5 (5 innings)
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Lady Bucs run-ruled Beaumont Legacy on Monday in a district home game.
Brooke Cromie struck out eight and gave up three hits and four walks in her outing in the circle, and went 1-for-1 with four runs, one RBI and three stolen bases.
Mary Claire Blackburn (2-for-4, two runs, two steals) and Re’Nae Horton (2-for-3, one RBI, two steals) had multi-hit games for O’Connell.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
