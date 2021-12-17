FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood boys and girls swim and dive team competed against five other 5A and 6A high schools at the annual Holiday Splash meet to earn three top places on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at the Friendswood High School Natatorium.
The Mustang girls captured first place, the Mustang boys took third place and Friendswood finished second place overall.
On the girls side, Friendswood took first place with 206 points. Clear Lake took second place with 128 points, and Clear Creek finished third place with 92 points. Clear Falls earned fourth place with 59 points, North Shore took fifth place with 21 points and Barbers Hill came in sixth place with 8 points.
On the boys side, Clear Lake captured first place with 209 points, and Clear Falls earned second place with 115 points. Friendswood boys took third place with 107 points. Rounding out the final three spots was Clear Creek in fourth place with 52 points, North Shore earned fifth place with 30 points, and Barbers Hill took sixth place with 5 points.
The Clear Lake Falcons won the meet with the overall combined score of 337 points. The Friendswood Mustangs finished in second place with 313 points. No other team passed the 200-point mark besides the Falcons and Mustangs.
Taking the third-place spot was Clear Falls with 174 points, and Clear Creek captured fourth place with 144 points. North Shore took fifth place with 51 points, and Barbers Hill rounded out at sixth place with 13 points.
Below are the individual and team results for Friendswood boys and girls swim and dive team.
Diving:
Girls: Hannah Brantley (3rd).
Boys: Grayson Wells (1st).
Girls relays:
Girls 200-yard medley relay: (1st) Friendswood (Leah Givens, Peyton Becker, Abigail Nelson, KK LeBlanc).
Girls 200-yard freestyle relay: (1st) Friendswood (Peyton Becker, Lauren Tillman, Andi Jeanes, Abigail Nelson).
Girls 400-yard freestyle relay: (1st) Friendswood (Leah Givens, Andi Jeanes, Abigail Nelson, KK LeBlanc).
Boys relays:
Boys 200-yard medley relay: (3rd) Friendswood (Marshall Odom, Nick Hardt, Talon Welch, Daniel Morgan).
Boys 200-yard freestyle relay: (3rd) Friendswood (Talon Welch, Daniel Morgan, Nick Hardt, Marshall Odom,).
Boys 400-yard freestyle relay: (4th) Friendswood (Daniel Morgan, Talon Welch, Nick Hardt, Marshall Odom).
Individual places (Top 8 finishes by order of event):
Girls 200 freestyle: Andi Jeanes (2nd), Alex Linden (6th), Hallie Ratcliff (7th).
Boys 200 freestyle: Paul Podrebarac (3rd).
Girls 200 individual medley: Leah Givens (1st), Peyton Becker (2nd), Riley Holcomb (7th), Laila Ahmed (8th).
Boys 200 individual medley: Chayton Budzik (7th).
Girls 50 freestyle: KK LeBlanc (1st), Bella Allen (5th).
Boys 50 freestyle: Daniel Morgan (7th).
Girls 100 butterfly: Abigail Nelson (1st), Sydney Svahn (4th), Lauren Tillman (5th), Genevieve Ringo (8th).
Boys 100 butterfly: Marshall Odom (1st), Canon Cashen (8th).
Girls 100 freestyle: Andi Jeanes (1st), Hallie Ratcliff (5th), Bella Allen (7th).
Boys 100 freestyle: Joshua Sakahara (4th), Andrew Rubio (5th).
Girls 500 freestyle: KK LeBlanc (1st), Alex Linden (5th).
Boys 500 freestyle: Paul Podrebarac (4th), Nathan Jennings (8th).
Girls 100 backstroke: Leah Givens (1st), Sydney Svahn (6th), Lauren Tillman (8th).
Boys 100 backstroke: Talon Welch (4th), Joshua Sakahara (7th).
Girls 100 breaststroke: Peyton Becker (1st), Lacey Drouet (8th).
Boys 100 breaststroke: Nick Hardt (1st).
Head coach Craig Sikkema and varsity assistant Monica Whitsett coach the team.
