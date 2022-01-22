FRIENDSWOOD
The No. 15 state-ranked Clear Brook Wolverines overcame an electric start to the game by the Clear Falls Knights and buckled down on defense to remain unbeaten in District 24-6A play with a 71-55 win Saturday afternoon on their home court.
“We got some stops at the right time and had some other girls step up and make some big plays,” Clear Brook head girls basketball coach Warren Brooks said.
Following a high-scoring back-and-forth first quarter that saw Clear Falls in front 18-14 at the 3:21 mark of the period, Clear Brook managed to extend a 23-20 lead through the first quarter to a 32-23 lead with 5:14 remaining in the second quarter, and never really looked back from there.
Following an and-1 from Apryl Llanes (who was injured on the play) that gave the Knights their aforementioned 18-14 lead, the Wolverines ended the first quarter on a 9-2 run led by seven points from Kailyn Hitch.
Ahead 27-23, Clear Brook pushed its advantage to 32-23 on a 3-pointer banked in by Nalani Smith followed by a steal and lay-in by Kamryn McLauryn.
The Wolverines led 38-31 at halftime and 44-35 midway through the third quarter before freshman phenom Rezia Castillo put her stamp on a 6-0 run with a pair of mid-range jumpers and an assist to Amanda Benjamin for a layup to swell the lead to 50-35 at the 2:10 mark of the period.
Clear Brook led 52-39 through three quarters and held a 56-43 lead with just over 6 minutes still to play when Castillo picked up her fifth foul and was forced to exit the game. But, the Wolverines managed to not miss too much of a beat without their starting point guard thanks to some stout defense and timely shots.
“We try to talk all the time about how it’s about the next girl up,” Brooks said.
The Wolverines held a significant 46-26 total rebounding edge, with six different players grabbing at least five rebounds for Clear Brook.
Castillo led the Wolverines with 23 points and five rebounds. Benjamin grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds to go along with nine points. Other key contributions for Clear Brook came from Ashlee Seymore (nine points, five rebounds), Hitch (nine points) and Tamia Moody (eight points, seven rebounds).
Samora Watson had an outstanding effort for Clear Falls with a game-high 26 points and six rebounds. Grace Stum added 10 points.
Both teams return to the floor 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Wolverines (8-0 in District 24-6A) can take a big step toward sealing a district title at Clear Creek (6-2), while the Knights (5-3) look to get back on track at home against Clear Springs (4-3).
