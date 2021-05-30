HOUSTON
Friendswood's senior baseball players were absent from Saturday afternoon's graduation ceremonies for a very good reason.
The new graduates were the deciding factor as the Mustangs crushed College Station 10-2 in the deciding third game of their Region III-5A semifinal series at Cypress Falls.
Friendswood and Barbers Hill will square off for a place in the 5A state tournament next weekend.
Isaiah Winkler and Izaac Pacheco had three hits apiece for the Mustangs, while Dylan Maxcey added a pair of run-scoring doubles.
Fellow senior Griffin Kasemeyer started for Friendswood and held College Station to one run on two hits with five strikeouts.
The Mustangs responded to their first loss of the season on Thursday with an 11-hit attack that led to three runs in the first inning and five more in the sixth.
"We got hit in the mouth Thursday at A&M," Friendswood coach Cory Benavides said. "All I asked is that they get back up and fight. They did in a big way."
If there were any lingering doubts left following the second game loss, the Mustangs were quick to answer them.
Winkler and Pacheco began a first-inning rally with one-out singles. Maxcey chased in a run with a double, with a second score crossing on an error.
Boots Landry singled to right to push Friendswood's lead to 3-0.
"That was huge," Benavides said. "In any game, if you can score three runs in the first inning, it will get you going a little bit."
Benavides put Kasemeyer on the mound Saturday in hopes that he could give a lift to a tired group of arms.
Kasemeyer responded by setting down the first eight Cougar batters before giving up his first hit.
College Station turned a single by Braden Fowler to lead off the fourth into a run before Kasemeyer regained control.
The Mustang senior hurler retired the final eight hitters he faced. After getting two strikeouts to open the bottom of the sixth, Kasemeyer was relieved by Jacob Rogers and left to a standing ovation from the Friendswood faithful.
"We couldn't have asked for a better start or a better performance from him," Benavides said. "He had 80 pitches and he used every single one of them. It couldn't have worked out better. We planned it out and he executed it."
On the offensive side, Friendswood still had work to do after seeing its lead cut to 3-1.
The Mustang bats came back to life with two runs in the fifth, then sent 10 men to the plate in the sixth to double its run total.
Once again, it was the trio of Winkler, Pacheco and Maxcey who provided the spark, with Kevin Newkirk adding his second hit of the game in the sixth.
"That's what you need with your middle of the order," Benavides said. "Your front and back of the order put the ball in play and do some good things so your two, three and four can do some damage."
Friendswood was not afraid to run the bases and put pressure on the defense. That proved to be a good strategy as the College Station infield was guilty of five throwing errors.
"If you put the ball in play, good things happen," Benavides said. "We weren't going to change our game. We were going to come out and play baseball like we always do, even if it is an elimination game."
