Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Springs 2
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats delivered a thrilling victory over a tough Clear Springs Chargers team Friday at home, winning by the scores of 27-25, 19-25, 26-24, 10-25 and 15-11.
Leading the Wildcats were Madison Cole (11 kills, three blocks), Raegan Thompson (11 kills, five blocks), Sydney Chauvin (10 kills, 13 digs), Spencer Plato (35 assists, 10 digs, five aces), Aaliyah Ellis (four blocks), Kylie Luedde (14 digs), Briana Zamora (14 digs) and Mia Sauers (13 digs).
The Chargers’ were led by Shyia Rhichardson (31 kills, 15 digs), Alana Dawson (16 kills), Haley Moses (10 kills, three blocks), Mary Alper (nine kills, four blocks), Erin Rogers (five kills, four blocks), Tori Gehret (30 digs), Avery Reynolds (53 assists) and Kendall Howard (18 assists).
Both teams are back at it with big-time matchups 6 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Creek (4-2 in district) hosts Clear Brook (6-0), while Clear Springs (4-2) makes the cross-town trip to Clear Falls (4-2).
Alvin 3, Dickinson 1
ALVIN
The Dickinson Lady Gators were unable to record their first district win of the season, and Alvin was, as the Lady Jackets recorded a 25-14, 25-20, 26-28, 25-18 win Friday.
The Lady Gators were led by Janell Harvell (12 kills, 15 digs, four aces), Keagan Rutherford (eight kills), Destiny Tom (seven kills, 30 assists, 15 digs) and Shae Stafford (nine digs).
Dickinson (0-6 in district) will next try to log that elusive 24-6A win 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake (2-4).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 3, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
The Texas City Lady Stings proved to be just a little to much for the Ball High Lady Tors, as they recorded a 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 win Friday in Galveston to wrap up the first half of district play.
Top performances from the Lady Stings came from Ashlynn Lewis (13 kills), Haley James (six kills), Veronica Victoria (six kills), Macee Medina (23 digs), Bella Waggoner (20 digs) and Jayla Diaz-Medina (18 assists).
The Lady Tors’ player statistics were not immediately available.
Both teams return to action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Texas City (5-2 in district) makes the trip to Friendswood (7-0), while Ball High (2-5) hosts Santa Fe (6-1).
Friendswood 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs got a tough test from Goose Creek Memorial, but were able to come away with the 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 sweep Friday at home.
The Lady Mustangs were led by Alessandra Mean (16 kills, nine digs), Ashlyn Svoboda (11 kills, 14 digs), Sarah Sitton (nine kills) and Tori Weatherley (43 assists).
Friendswood (7-0 in district) will kick off the second half of 22-5A play with a quality matchup 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Texas City (5-2).
Santa Fe 3, Galena Park 0
GALENA PARK
The Santa Fe Lady Indians made quick work of Galena Park, taking care of business on the road with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-13 sweep Friday.
Kassidy Taves (10 kills, seven assists, three aces), Cassi Cruz (seven kills, five digs), Elena Dondonay (22 assists, five digs, three aces), Shelby Freudensprung (eight digs, three aces) and Freedom Stephenson (seven digs, four aces) led the way for the Lady Indians.
Santa Fe (6-1 in district) remains on the road for its next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday across the Causeway at Ball High (2-5).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
