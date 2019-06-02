O’Connell’s softball and baseball programs both had memorable seasons in 2019 with multiple players earning postseason honors. Here’s a look at how they did
SOFTBALL
The Lady Bucs finished as the district champion in TAPPS District 8-2A, with an undefeated district record (6-0). They earned a first round playoff bye, and lost in the area round to eventual state semifinalist Hallettsville Sacred Heart. Award winners were as follows.
First team all-district: Brooke Cromie, pitcher (.618 batting average, 24 RBIs, .780 on-base percentage, 10-3 pitching record, 120 strikeouts, 4.29 ERA); Ansley McCulloch, catcher (.447 BA, 20 RBIs, 2 HR, .611 OBP); Georgina Pizzitola, shortstop (.515 BA, 18 RBIs, 4 HR, .611 OBP, 15 stolen bases); Mary Clare Blackburn, outfield (.487 BA, 6 RBIs, 14 SB)
Second team all-district: Romie Castro, outfield (.342 BA, 22 RBIs, 11 SB); Arielle Roney, first base (.286 BA, 13 RBIs, 78 put-outs at first base); Re’Nae Horton, third base (.379 BA, 6 RBIs, 10 SB)
Honorable mention all-district: Bailey Bacon, second base
First team all-state: Brooke Cromie
Honorable mention all-state: Ansley McCulloch
BASEBALL
The Bucs baseball team finished fourth in their seven-team district, and advanced to the playoffs this season under first year head coach Kendrick Perkins. They traveled to Bryan Allen Academy in the bi-district round, losing 10-1. Award winners were as follows.
First team all-district: Tanner Adkins, pitcher/shortstop (19 innings pitched, 39 Ks, 4.38 ERA); Eli Harper, pitcher/shortstop (.296 BA, 9 RBIs, 5 SB; 36 IP, 33 SO, 3.06 ERA)
Second team all-district: Cullen Doyle, catcher (.248 BA, 6 RBIs, 8 SB)
Honorable mention all-district: Tyler Livingston, outfield; Desmond Wheeler-Martinez, first base (.210 BA, 4 doubles)
All-state honorable mention: Eli Harper
