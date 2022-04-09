HUMBLE
A physical and senior-laden Magnolia Lady Bulldogs team had just enough to get past the Friendswood Lady Mustangs by the final score of 1-0 in Saturday’s Region III-5A championship girls soccer match at Turner Stadium.
“I don’t think we played our best first half; I think we were very nervous, and it showed,” Friendswood head girls soccer coach Laura Peter said. “They’re physical, and they’re athletic, and we knew it was going to be a battle of wills.”
Led by nine seniors, Magnolia, which improved its record to 24-1-2, advances to the state semifinals — to be held Thursday in Georgetown — for the first time since 2013.
“It’s hard to beat a team with that many seniors when they all have a common goal,” Peter said.
After controlling much of the action in the first half, Magnolia took a 1-0 lead into the halftime intermission courtesy of a booming late first-half goal from LSU commit Laney Gonzales.
In the 36th minute, Sammie Guidie played a corner kick short to Gonzales, who dribbled and then blasted a shot into the top left corner of the goal.
“After they got the goal, I think we shut down a little bit mentally,” Peter said.
The same play nearly worked for Magnolia in the 23rd minute, as Guidie made the short pass out of the corner to Gonzales for a shot that bounced off the left goal post and out of harm’s way.
Friendswood’s only significant first-half scoring chances came in the form of a pair of free kicks from around 35 yards, but the first was cleared by the Lady Bulldogs’ defense and the second was a shot wide left of the goal.
Lady Mustangs goalkeeper Ellen Fairbanks kept it a one-goal game thanks to back-to-back excellent saves in the 51st and 52nd minutes, and Friendswood amped up the pressure in its attack late in the second half, but just couldn’t score an equalizer.
In the 63rd minute, Magnolia keeper Taylor Sanderson saved a corner kick shot on goal by Camryn Peter, and Sanders made two more nice saves on a pair of on-target shots by Emma Saldana and Olivia Schmidt in the 64th and 68th minutes, respectively.
Four more Friendswood shot attempts inside the match’s final 6 minutes went just wide of the goal.
The Lady Mustangs graduate just three seniors — co-captains Saldana and Camryn Peter, and Maddi Richmond — from a squad that finished the season in the regional finals with a 26-2-0 record and 25 shutouts.
“I’m really proud of the season that we’ve had,” coach Peter said. “We only had three seniors, so to go 26-and-2 with 25 shutouts, it was an amazing ride. I definitely want to thank our seniors for their leadership.
"I’ve teared up because it’s my daughter’s last game," Peter continued. "It’s been such a joy to coach her; she’s a great kid. Emma Saldana has been a four-year letterman. It’s bittersweet, I’ll say that.”
Peter also thanked her assistant coaches Megan Holmes and Landry Lowe for their efforts this season.
“They’ve done an amazing job of taking a lot off of my shoulders, so I just appreciate them, and they don’t always get the credit that they deserve,” Peter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.