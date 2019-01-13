The La Marque football Cougars had a rough start to their season, but rallied to keep a long playoff qualifying streak alive, and the year officially wound down with all-district honors in their newly formed 11-4A-II conference.

Here are the players who earned postseason recognition.

FIRST TEAM

Perry Preston, senior, RB (unanimous); Kenneth Cobb, junior, OL (unanimous); Jauron Reid Jr., sophomore, WR (unanimous); Sterling Mack, junior, DL (unanimous); Jatavious Adams, junior, LB (unanimous); Malik Holmes, senior, LB (unanimous); Izeal Owens, junior, DB (unanimous); Kristian Franklin, junior, DB (unanimous); Duante Henderson, senior, DL

SECOND TEAM

Kobe Gatson, senior, QB; Norvan Saldana, senior, RB; Darius Saldana, senior, OL; C.J. Yancy, junior, OL; Gene Gee, junior, DL; Jo’Vonte Dozier, junior, DL; Jeremiah Taylor, senior, LB; Micah Hanlon, junior, DB

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

