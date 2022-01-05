web only Basketball roundup for Jan. 4/5, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 5, 2022 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores for Galveston County high school basketballBOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORESManvel 55, Friendswood 43Goose Creek Memorial 71, Santa Fe 50BOYS DISTRiCT 24-3A SCORESHitchcock 97, Houston Harmony 19GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A SCORESClear Creek 55, Clear Springs 14Clear Falls 66, Clear Lake 65Dickinson, byeGIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORESManvel 62, Friendswood 27Goose Creek Memorial 45, Santa Fe 37Ball High at Texas City, postponedGIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORESBrazosport 53, La Marque 51GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORESHitchcock, bye James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags District Hydrography Santa Fe Bye Basketball Girl Texas City Score James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston Wharves employee used port pass to skip ship security, police sayPort of Galveston employee resigns, reportedly under police investigationWoman charged in deadly stabbing of a Texas City manLongtime Galveston banker, college regent Carroll Sunseri dies at 83Police called to Dickinson manager's home; council to consider suspensionOne dead in La Marque after Sunday stabbingGalveston man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murderSpread of omicron variant strains staffing throughout Galveston CountyLa Marque man, accused of killing wife, found dead in FloridaWarrant issued for Dickinson city manager's arrest CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2021In Focus: Houston 80, Texas State 47In Focus: Texans 41, Chargers 29In Focus: Seahawks 33, Texans 13 CommentedJan. 6 most certainly was a pro-Trump insurrection (208) Guest commentary: Caution to Trump followers: Don't drink the Kool-Aid (105) Beto can help stop the steal in Texas (82) Not sure what you saw, but Jan. 6 was an insurrection (72) COVID rates increasing; omicron is now dominant strain in Galveston County (56) Pandemic isolation, fentanyl cause spike in opioid-related deaths, experts say (53) Omicron, holidays prompting more Galveston County residents to vaccinate (51) President Biden doesn't care about US citizens (48) Let Clear Creek school board members do their jobs (46) Jan. 6 should join the dates that live in infamy (44)
