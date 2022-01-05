Scores for Galveston County high school basketball

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Manvel 55, Friendswood 43

Goose Creek Memorial 71, Santa Fe 50

BOYS DISTRiCT 24-3A SCORES

Hitchcock 97, Houston Harmony 19

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES

Clear Creek 55, Clear Springs 14

Clear Falls 66, Clear Lake 65

Dickinson, bye

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Manvel 62, Friendswood 27

Goose Creek Memorial 45, Santa Fe 37

Ball High at Texas City, postponed

GIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORES

Brazosport 53, La Marque 51

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORES

Hitchcock, bye

