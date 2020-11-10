Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball

NON-DISTRICT

Hitchcock 58, Brazosport 51

FREEPORT

The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs picked up an early-season signature win Tuesday on the road against Brazosport in a clash of state-ranked teams.

Hitchcock trailed 17-8 after the first quarter, but turned the tides in the second period to take a 28-23 lead into the halftime break.

Chloe Countee’s 26 points led the Class 3A No. 8-ranked Lady Bulldogs over the Class 4A No. 8 state-ranked Lady Exporters.

Sanaa Scott added 11 points, J’lailah Dotson had nine points, and Tra’Kemmia Elam chipped in eight points. Two-point buckets from Abby Armacost and Jaiden Dotson rounded out Hitchcock’s scoring output.

The Lady Bulldogs will remain on the road for a 6 p.m. game Friday at Houston Yates.

Clear Lake 66, Texas City 33

HOUSTON

The Texas City Lady Stings had a tough night on the hardwood Tuesday with a road loss against Clear Lake.

Top performers for the Lady Stings were Logan Ramey with nine points and Summer Love with eight points.

Texas City will look for a better showing 5:45 p.m. Friday at home against Brazoswood.

Other scores:

Clear Creek 45, New Caney 38 (Monday)

Clear Falls 56, Angleton 53

Pasadena Dobie 49, Dickinson 32

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription