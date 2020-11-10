Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Hitchcock 58, Brazosport 51
FREEPORT
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs picked up an early-season signature win Tuesday on the road against Brazosport in a clash of state-ranked teams.
Hitchcock trailed 17-8 after the first quarter, but turned the tides in the second period to take a 28-23 lead into the halftime break.
Chloe Countee’s 26 points led the Class 3A No. 8-ranked Lady Bulldogs over the Class 4A No. 8 state-ranked Lady Exporters.
Sanaa Scott added 11 points, J’lailah Dotson had nine points, and Tra’Kemmia Elam chipped in eight points. Two-point buckets from Abby Armacost and Jaiden Dotson rounded out Hitchcock’s scoring output.
The Lady Bulldogs will remain on the road for a 6 p.m. game Friday at Houston Yates.
Clear Lake 66, Texas City 33
HOUSTON
The Texas City Lady Stings had a tough night on the hardwood Tuesday with a road loss against Clear Lake.
Top performers for the Lady Stings were Logan Ramey with nine points and Summer Love with eight points.
Texas City will look for a better showing 5:45 p.m. Friday at home against Brazoswood.
Other scores:
Clear Creek 45, New Caney 38 (Monday)
Clear Falls 56, Angleton 53
Pasadena Dobie 49, Dickinson 32
