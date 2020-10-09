COLUMBUS 42, HITCHCOCK 15
COLUMBUS
As the Columbus Cardinals (4-1, 1-0) and Hitchcock Bulldogs (4-2, 0-1) played its first district game against each, the Cardinals dominated the Bulldogs 42-15 on Friday night.
Both teams started off the game neck-and-neck in the first quarter. Columbus and Hitchcock each scored a rushing touchdown.
After that, it was all Columbus. The Cardinals got two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead into halftime. The Hitchcock Bulldogs and the Columbus Cardinals were scoreless in the third quarter.
The Cardinals increased their lead with a passing touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs finally scored again on a passing touchdown and ran the ball in for a two-point conversion. On the ensuing kickoff, Columbus scored on the return for touchdown.
Late in the fourth quarter, Hitchcock turned the ball over on downs, and Columbus scored the game’s final points with a passing touchdown.
The Hitchcock Bulldogs are back in action Friday on the road to face the Hempstead Bobcats (0-3).
BAY AREA CHRISTIAN VS. PASADENA FIRST BAPTIST CHRISTIAN, POSTPONED
The Bay Area Christian (1-1) and First Baptist Christian (0-1) football game was postponed Friday afternoon. The Broncos and the Warriors will make up the game Tuesday. Friday night’s game would have been BAC’s first conference game of the season.
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
