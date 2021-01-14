All-Galveston County volleyball teams

FIRST TEAM

OH- Ashlyn Svoboda, sr., Friendswood (player of the year)

OH- Shyia Richardson, sr., Clear Springs

OH- Mia Johnson, sr., Clear Falls

OH- Rachel Brown, sr., Clear Falls

RS- Alana Dawson, sr., Clear Springs

RS- Alessandra Meoni, sr., Friendswood

MB- Sarah Sitton, jr., Friendswood

MB- Reaghan Thompson, jr., Clear Creek

MB- Ashlynn Lewis, sr., Texas City

L/DS- Briana Zamora, jr., Clear Creek

L/DS- Macee Medina, sr., Texas City

L/DS- Freedom Stephenson, sr., Santa Fe

S- Blakely Montgomery, sr., Clear Falls

S- Ashley Richardson, fr., Clear Springs

SECOND TEAM

OH- Kate Bueche, jr., Friendswood

OH- Kenzie Smith, jr., Santa Fe

OH- Haley James, sr., Texas City

OH- Anzley Rinard, fr., Bay Area Christian

RS- Bella Woodard, jr., Clear Creek

MB- Nicole Sherfield, jr., Clear Falls

MB- Isabella Thompson, fr., Friendswood

MB- Brandolyn Freeman, sr., Dickinson

L/DS- Sierra Pesak, soph., Friendswood

L/DS- Alyssa Christiansen, sr., Clear Springs

L/DS- Mia Sauers, soph., Clear Creek

L/DS- Gracie Lewis, sr., Clear Falls

S- Megan Hubbard, soph., Friendswood

S- Alli Shemwell, soph., Clear Creek

HONORABLE MENTION

OH- Maggie Farmer, jr., Ball High

OH- Emalee Allen, sr., Dickinson

OH- Sanaa Scott, jr., Hitchcock

RS- Jordan Norwood, sr., Friendswood

MB- Aaliyah Ellis, sr., Clear Creek

MB- Kade Thomas, jr., Clear Falls

MB- Kari Nance, soph., Ball High

L/DS Hannah Cavil, sr., Dickinson

L/DS- Sara Gabriel, jr., Ball High

L/DS- Akira Mills, sr., La Marque

S- Anna Lippert, sr., Friendswood

S- Allison Walton, jr., Santa Fe

S- Elaina Spriggins, jr., Dickinson

S- Amani Williams, sr., Hitchcock

S- Skylar Wilson, jr., Bay Area Christian

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription