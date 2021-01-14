All-Galveston County volleyball teams
FIRST TEAM
OH- Ashlyn Svoboda, sr., Friendswood (player of the year)
OH- Shyia Richardson, sr., Clear Springs
OH- Mia Johnson, sr., Clear Falls
OH- Rachel Brown, sr., Clear Falls
RS- Alana Dawson, sr., Clear Springs
RS- Alessandra Meoni, sr., Friendswood
MB- Sarah Sitton, jr., Friendswood
MB- Reaghan Thompson, jr., Clear Creek
MB- Ashlynn Lewis, sr., Texas City
L/DS- Briana Zamora, jr., Clear Creek
L/DS- Macee Medina, sr., Texas City
L/DS- Freedom Stephenson, sr., Santa Fe
S- Blakely Montgomery, sr., Clear Falls
S- Ashley Richardson, fr., Clear Springs
SECOND TEAM
OH- Kate Bueche, jr., Friendswood
OH- Kenzie Smith, jr., Santa Fe
OH- Haley James, sr., Texas City
OH- Anzley Rinard, fr., Bay Area Christian
RS- Bella Woodard, jr., Clear Creek
MB- Nicole Sherfield, jr., Clear Falls
MB- Isabella Thompson, fr., Friendswood
MB- Brandolyn Freeman, sr., Dickinson
L/DS- Sierra Pesak, soph., Friendswood
L/DS- Alyssa Christiansen, sr., Clear Springs
L/DS- Mia Sauers, soph., Clear Creek
L/DS- Gracie Lewis, sr., Clear Falls
S- Megan Hubbard, soph., Friendswood
S- Alli Shemwell, soph., Clear Creek
HONORABLE MENTION
OH- Maggie Farmer, jr., Ball High
OH- Emalee Allen, sr., Dickinson
OH- Sanaa Scott, jr., Hitchcock
RS- Jordan Norwood, sr., Friendswood
MB- Aaliyah Ellis, sr., Clear Creek
MB- Kade Thomas, jr., Clear Falls
MB- Kari Nance, soph., Ball High
L/DS Hannah Cavil, sr., Dickinson
L/DS- Sara Gabriel, jr., Ball High
L/DS- Akira Mills, sr., La Marque
S- Anna Lippert, sr., Friendswood
S- Allison Walton, jr., Santa Fe
S- Elaina Spriggins, jr., Dickinson
S- Amani Williams, sr., Hitchcock
S- Skylar Wilson, jr., Bay Area Christian
