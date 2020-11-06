BAY AREA CHRISTIAN 38, WESTBURY CHRISTIAN WILDCATS 14
LEAGUE CITY
The Bay Area Christian Broncos (3-3, 2-1 in district) came out strong and outscored the Westbury Christian Wildcats (2-3, 1-2) in all but the fourth quarter to secure a 38-14 victory Friday night.
The Broncos got the game going in the first quarter with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Wesley Barnes. Adam Atwell threw a 62-yard bomb to Ethan Mann.
Atwell helped Bay Area Christian in its next two-scoring possessions in the second quarter. Atwell hit another long 54-yard passing touchdown to Smith Nave. Atwell also kicked a 37-yard field goal to make it a 24-7 halftime lead.
The Broncos never looked back in the second half with a 30 yard rushing touchdown from Nave and a 25-yard rushing touchdown from Bryce Griego in the third and fourth quarter respectively. The Broncos only gave up one touchdown in the second half.
Kade Sink had seven tackles on defense, and the defense had one fumble recovery.
The Bay Area Christian Broncos will go onto the road to face Pasadena First Baptist (0-3, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
DICKINSON 66, CLEAR BROOK 0
DICKNSON
The Dickinson Gators (3-1, 2-0 in district) continued their dominance in district play. This time the Gators handed a 66-0 shutout win against the Clear Brook Wolverines (4-3, 2-3) on Friday night at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
Dickinson scored 21 points, 35 points, 10 points in the first three quarters.
Marlon Allen led the team with 44 passing yards. Jathan Caldwell led the team with 132 rushing yards. Donovan Green led the team with 28 receiving yards.
Ausaru Allah scored a rushing touchdown, Jason Pinder scored a rushing touchdown, and Caldwell had a receiving touchdown in the first quarter.
Allah scored 2-yard and 1-yard rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. Caldwell scored a 47-rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Waylon Presley scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown. The team also had a blocked kick return for a touchdown.
Caldwell scored a 17-yard rushing touchdown and Juan Moreno kicked a 23-yard field goal kick in the third quarter.
The Gators’ defense had one interception. The Gators’ offense went 4-for-7 on third downs.
The Dickinson Gators will face the Clear Springs Chargers (5-2, 4-0) in a highly anticipated matchup on the road Friday.
HALLETTSVILLE 54, HITCHCOCK 39
HITCHCOCK
Th Hitchcock Bulldogs (5-5, 1-4 in district) lost a high-scoring affair against Hallettsville Brahmas (8-2, 5-0) 54-39 at home Friday night.
The Bulldogs tried to keep up with the Brahmas, but a 21-0 first quarter hole was too much to climb out of Friday. Hallettsville running game was on fire with seven rushing touchdowns. The Brahmas also tacked on one passing touchdown.
Hitchcock certainly had some highlights, which included Austin Gace scoring a 70-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter. Christian Dorsey also hit a 60-yard passing touchdown. Dorsey also threw the ball to Shemar Johnson for a 60-yard passing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Finally, Dorsey hit Reese Kadlecek with a 20-yard passing touchdown in the game’s final scoring play.
CLEAR SPRINGS 34, BRAZOSWOOD 7
FREEPORT
The Clear Springs Chargers (5-2, 4-0 in district) dominated Brazoswood Buccaneers (1-7, 0-4) 34-7 Friday night at Hopper Field to stay undefeated in district play.
The Buccaneers never had a chance early on, and the Chargers used effective offensive to score 34 points.
Clear Springs will the Dickinson Gators (3-1, 2-0) in an important district game at home Friday.
SANTA FE 56, DAYTON 35
DAYTON
The Santa Fe Indians (3-4, 1-2 in district) won the high-scoring contest against the Dayton Broncos (0-6, 0-3) with a 56-35 Friday night victory.
Quarterback Keyler Thompson led the offensive power for the Indians. Thompson had 89 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also went 12-for-25 for 261 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.
Marcus Villareal had three carries for 43 yards and one touchdown. Alex Trevino had 13 carries for 56 yards and one rushing touchdown.
Trever Trexler had four catches for 43 yards. Trevor’s brother Tyler Trexler had one catch for 24 yards and one receiving touchdown. Bruce Erekson had seven catches for 195 yards.
The team had 196 total rushing yards and 457 total yards on offense.
The Santa Fe Indians will face Barbers Hill (2-4, 2-2) on Friday at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.