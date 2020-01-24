HITCHCOCK
On a day when she and two Lady Bulldogs teammates were recognized for career milestones, senior Demi Dickey’s red-hot shooting led Hitchcock to a dominant start en route to a comfortable 66-42 win over Danbury at home Friday.
With Dickey and injured senior teammate Jimile Johnson receiving certificates for 500 career points and sophomore Chloe Countee receiving one for 1,000 points already in her young career, Dickey rapidly added to her total with back-to-back 3-pointers and an offensive rebound and put back to single-handedly give Hitchcock a quick 8-0 lead.
Dickey racked up 17 points in the first quarter — including four made 3-pointers — to fuel the Lady Bulldogs to a 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Hitchcock scored six more unanswered points — four of which came from Dickey — to start the second quarter, pushing the lead to 30-8 before eventually taking a 43-18 lead into the halftime break before continuing to pull away in the third quarter.
Dickey finished the game with a whopping 35 points, while Countee added 11 points.
Hitchcock improves to 7-0 in District 24-3A play, and will return to action 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Boling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.