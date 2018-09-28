HIGH ISLAND
The High Island Cardinals had a short night Friday at The Nest, scoring 25 points in both the first and second quarters to evoke the mercy rule at halftime in a 50-0 win over Chester.
Milo Malinchalk scored three touchdowns and had an extra-point run, and Nate Jackson and Brandon Isaacs each found the end zone twice in the rout.
Malinchalk scored the game's first two TDs on the ground, Jackson ran a TD in, and then an Issacs rushing TD was followed by a Malinchalk extra-point run for a 25-0 first-quarter lead.
Malinchalk got his third rushing TD of the night to start the second quarter before Jackson got in the end zone on the ground. Julian Blume ran in a TD, and then the Cardinals clinched the mercy rule in style with a Isaacs pick-6, which was followed by an extra-point pass reception by Kyle Hall.
The Cardinals (2-3) will be back on the field 6 p.m. next Saturday for a non-district tilt at Houston Emery-Weiner.
