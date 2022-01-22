FRIENDSWOOD
A game-winning drive to the hoop by Orlando Horton Jr. with 7.2 seconds remaining in the game saw the Clear Falls Knights survive to knock off the No. 7 state-ranked Clear Brook Wolverines on their home floor Saturday afternoon.
“A lot of people look at us like the underdogs, and didn’t expect us to come out and win,” Horton said. “It wasn’t just a one-man game; it was all of us contributing.”
Clear Falls was in the proverbial driver’s seat for the majority of the contest, but after the Knights took a 49-37 lead to start the fourth quarter, they had to withstand a furious comeback bid by Clear Brook in the final period.
With Clear Falls leading 55-50 at the 2:19 mark of the fourth quarter, the Wolverines’ Marcus Millender put the team on his back, scoring on a pair of drives to the bucket and sending a nice assist to Broderick Jackson for lay-in and a 56-55 lead with 16 seconds left in the game — Clear Brook’s first lead of the contest.
Out of timeouts, the Knights put their fate in the capable hands of their standout junior point guard Horton, who fought through a Clear Brook double team and cooly put in the game-winner at the rim.
“That’s just Orlando making an Orlando-style play when we needed him the most, even though he was hobbled,” Clear Falls head boys basketball coach Bryan Shelton said. “He just had to go out there and make a great play.”
Clear Falls came through with one final defensive stand to hang on for the victory.
“This was just my kids believing in who they are,” Shelton said. “(Clear Brook) is going to hit you with everything you can imagine, and our guys just figured out a way to survive.”
The Knights jumped out to a 10-3 lead to start the game, fueled by a made 3-pointer each from Horton and Corey Kelly. Some slick handles preceded a 3-pointer knocked down by Horton to end the opening period with a 21-17 Clear Falls lead.
A 7-0 run in the second quarter capped by a Caden Maples 3-pointer saw the Knights regain a 33-26 lead before taking a 33-28 advantage into the halftime intermission.
Horton finished with a team-high 22 points to lead Clear Falls. Javon Murray added 10 points and seven rebounds, Kelly chipped in eight points and six rebounds, and Josh Moore had seven points and five rebounds.
Marcus Millender led the Wolverines with 22 points, while brother Kemo Millender logged 11 points.
Both teams are back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Falls (4-2 in District 24-6A) will look to ride its momentum in an important matchup at Clear Springs (3-3), while Clear Brook (5-1) tries to bounce back at home against Clear Creek (2-4).
“It’s a tough district, and it’s going to be like this every night, but if we can just find enough mental fortitude, I think we can beat anybody — not only in this district, but the Houston area,” Shelton said.
